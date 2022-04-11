Nepal restricts imports to save cash, suspends cenbank governor

KATHMANDU, April 11 (Reuters) - Nepal is tightening imports
of cars, gold and cosmetics as its foreign exchange reserves
have fallen, a central bank official said on Monday, after the
government suspended the central bank governor and named his
deputy the interim chief.
The Himalayan country's foreign reserves have been hit by a
slump in tourism in Asia during the pandemic, a problem that has
also hit Sri Lanka which is going through a crippling economic
crisis due to a shortage of tourist revenue and other funds.
"Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB, the central bank) feels the
country's foreign exchange reserves are under pressure and
something must be done to restrict the import of non-essential
goods, without affecting the supply of essential goods," NRB
deputy spokesperson Narayan Prasad Pokharel told Reuters.
He said importers would be issued letters of credit to bring
in 50 "luxurious goods" only with full upfront payments with the
bank, declining to name all the items.
"We have already directed all the border customs points
about the new arrangements for the import of these goods," he
said. "This is not banning the imports but discouraging them."
A spokesperson for the central bank referred questions about
the governor's suspension to the finance ministry.
A ministry spokesperson said he did not know why NRB
Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari was suspended on Friday but that a
government panel would investigate the matter.
A government official said on condition of anonymity that
Adhikari was accused of leaking sensitive financial information
to the media. Reuters could not immediately contact Adhikari,
whose mobile phone was switched off.
With tourism struggling to resume after two years of the
COVID-19 pandemic, Nepal's gross foreign exchange reserves fell
to $9.75 billion as of mid-February, down 17% from mid-July last
year when its financial year started.
The current reserves are sufficient to support imports for
about six months for the country of some 29 million people,
where India and China jostle for influence.
Data from the central bank shows remittances from overseas
fell 5.8% to $4.53 billion between mid-July to mid-February.
The balance of payments had a deficit of $2.07 billion in
the first seven months of the current financial year, compared
with a surplus of $817.6 million in the same period the previous
year.
Opposition parties have criticised Prime Minister Sher
Bahadur Deuba's government for suspending the central bank
governor when the economy is weak.
"He was doing a good job and his removal at a time when
economic indicators are not good is a wrong decision," said
Surendra Pandey, a senior leader and lawmaker of the opposition
Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist party.
The Asian Development Bank said this month that Nepal's
government debt increased to 41.4% of gross domestic product in
the 2021 fiscal year, from an average of 25.1% between 2016 and
2019 due to increased spending during the pandemic.
The Philippines-based bank predicted Nepal's current account
deficit would widen to 9.7% of GDP in this fiscal year from 8%
last year.
