Nepal's ex-guerrilla chief sworn in as PM for third time

12/26/2022 | 12:00pm EST
STORY: Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who still goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda, unexpectedly became prime minister for a third time on Sunday after leaving his previous coalition and securing the support of the opposition Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and five other smaller groups. Last month's election had returned a hung parliament.

The UML leader and former prime minister, Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, is believed to be pro-China.

The new government will try to balance ties with its immediate neighbors China and India as it seeks economic growth in one of the world's poorest countries, officials of the ruling coalition told Reuters.

Prachanda, who led a decade-long Maoist insurgency against Nepal's then monarchy from 1996, gave up communist dogma and embraced liberalization after joining the mainstream under a peace deal in 2006. The conflict caused 17,000 deaths.

Nepal has had 10 government changes since the 239-year-old monarchy was abolished in 2008.


© Reuters 2022
