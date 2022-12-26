Nepal's ex-guerrilla chief sworn in as PM for third time

The UML leader and former prime minister, Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, is believed to be pro-China.

The new government will try to balance ties with its immediate neighbors China and India as it seeks economic growth in one of the world's poorest countries, officials of the ruling coalition told Reuters.

Prachanda, who led a decade-long Maoist insurgency against Nepal's then monarchy from 1996, gave up communist dogma and embraced liberalization after joining the mainstream under a peace deal in 2006. The conflict caused 17,000 deaths.

Nepal has had 10 government changes since the 239-year-old monarchy was abolished in 2008.