Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nepal's prime minister visits India, meets Modi to deepen ties

04/02/2022 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and inaugurated the Himalayan nation's only railway link with its southern neighbour on Saturday in a summit meant to deepen relations.

Deuba's first trip to India since becoming prime minister in July comes a week after a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Nepal.

Nepal, a natural buffer between India and China, traditionally balances its ties with Beijing and New Delhi as both seek to woo it by pouring in aid and investment for infrastructure.

After the meeting, Deuba and Modi jointly flagged off Nepal's only railway link between Janakpur in Nepal and the border town of Jaynagar in India.

The 35-km (22-mile) railway was reconstructed by India as a grant. It was built by the colonial British Indian government as a narrow-gauge line to transport logs from Nepal.

The two prime ministers also remotely inaugurated an electricity transmission line that will supply hydroelectric power generated in the Solukhumbu area, where Mount Everest is located, to Nepal's national power grid.

Both countries agreed to speed up the Pancheswar hydroelectric project on their border in west Nepal, which Modi said would be a "game changer" for the development of the region.

"The friendship between India and Nepal and mutual relationship between our people ... cannot be found anywhere in the world," Modi told a news briefing after the meeting. "Threads of our civilization, culture and mutual exchanges have been linked since ancient times."

Analysts said the visit would help further promote the multi-faceted relations between India and Nepal.

"The visit is taking place after four years and will help increase trust and understanding between the two countries," Dinesh Bhattarai, a Nepali former ambassador to Geneva told Reuters.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and William Mallard)

By Gopal Sharma


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46aTrucker convoy leaves DC area, but a 'movement' rolls on
RE
07:43aSri Lanka imposes curfew, lawyers urge end to state of emergency
RE
07:41aBeijing autoshow postponed until further notice - statement
RE
07:32aPope Francis for the first time implicitly criticises Putin over Ukraine
RE
07:32aPope Francis for the first time implicitly criticises Putin over Ukraine
RE
07:29aLondon Met Police chief Cressida Dick to leave post on April 10
RE
07:25aECB EXPECTS TO HIKE RATES AFTER ENDING BOND BUYS IN Q3 : Schnabel
RE
07:20aItaly employers body slashes 2022 growth forecast due to shock from Ukraine war
RE
07:14aKazakhstan says russia's putin, kazakhstan's tokayev have expres…
RE
06:52aChina plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
2Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
3Burford Capital : Press releases 01 Apr 2022 Intended purchase of ordin..
4UK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs
5Lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing update

HOT NEWS