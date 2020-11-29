Log in
Nepalese leaders meet Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe

11/29/2020 | 03:09pm EST
KATMANDU, Nov. 29 -- Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister and Minister for Defense K.P. Sharma Oli met with the visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe in Katmandu on November 29, 2020.

Bhandari said that Nepal congratulated China on achieving victory in the fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, and is deeply grateful to China for its firm support for Nepal's economic development and social stability. She expressed that the Nepal-China friendship goes back to ancient times, and Nepal actively participates in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and is willing to deepen mil-to-mil friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Oli noted that both sides have conducted extensive and deep friendly cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic ties 65 years ago. He said that the year of 2021 will embrace the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and he believed that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China will surely make greater development, and the visit paid by the Chinese defense chief will certainly further push forward the cooperation between the two militaries.

Wei Fenghe said the heads of state of China and Nepal paid successful visits to each other's countries last year and upgraded the China-Nepal relations to a strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity. China highly appreciates Nepal for its resolute pursuing of the one-China policy, and also firmly supports Nepal to safeguard the national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Wei stated.

The Chinese side will continue to keep close communications with the Nepalese side and provide support and assistance as always for the military development of Nepal and make more contributions to the benefits of both peoples and regional peace and stability, Wei said.

Wei also discussed the international and regional situations and bilateral diplomatic and military relations with Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa on Sunday afternoon.

Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
