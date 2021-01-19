Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neptune Energy awarded six licenses in Norway

01/19/2021 | 04:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
19/01/2021

Neptune Energy today announced it has been awarded a total of six new licences in the Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) 2020, announced by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. 

Neptune Energy has been awarded four licenses in the Norwegian North Sea and two licenses in the Norwegian Sea. All the licenses are located close to existing infrastructure in areas where Neptune already has a presence, and according to its exploration strategy to focus on key opportunities within existing core areas.

In three of the licenses Neptune has been awarded operatorship.

Neptune Energy's Managing Director in Norway, Odin Estensen, said: 'We are very pleased with the APA 2020 awards. Through this licensing round, Neptune Energy continues to build a sustainable exploration portfolio in our core areas.

'The awards strengthen Neptune Energy`s growing position in Norway and emphasise the importance of the Norwegian Continental Shelf within our global portfolio.'

The awarded licenses are:

Norwegian North Sea (4):
• PL1096 (20% and Partner)
• PL1105S (50% and Operator)
• PL1107 (40% and Operator)
• PL1110 (30% and Partner

Norwegian Sea (2):
• PL1112 (20% and Partner)
• PL1113 (40% and Operator)

Neptune Energy's Director of Subsurface in Norway, Steinar Meland, added: 'This year's APA success shows that area knowledge, technology and organisational excellence deliver value to Neptune, particularly in this challenging period for our industry.

'We are very pleased with the six awards in all our three core areas. It's especially exciting to have been awarded license PL1107 close to Dugong, where we made one of last year's largest discoveries and where we within a few weeks' time will drill an additional appraisal well.'

The Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) licensing round is held once a year in mature areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

- ends -

For media inquiries:
Liv Jannie Omdal
+47 97 66 71 37
liv.jannie.omdal@neptuneenergy.com

About Neptune Energy Norge AS
Neptune Energy Norge is a subsidiary of Neptune Energy. The company is the operator of the Gjøa field in the North Sea. It has three operated development projects: Fenja, Duva and P1. The Company is a partner in several producing fields: Bauge (under development), Brage, Draugen, Fram, Gudrun, Hyme, Ivar Aasen, Njord and Snøhvit. Neptune Energy Norge is a participant in a total of 75 licences. For the full year 2019, Neptune produced 67 kboepd in Norway.

About Neptune Energy Group
Neptune Energy is an independent global E&P company with operations across the North Sea, North Africa and Asia Pacific. The business had production of 144,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 and 2P reserves at 31st December 2019 of 633 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Company, founded by Sam Laidlaw, is backed by CIC and funds advised by Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners.

More information: www.neptuneenergy.com

Disclaimer

Neptune Energy Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 09:13:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:36aTATA MOTORS : Nexon EV ‘Mileage Challenge Rally' in Pune
PU
04:36aDOMETIC : Invitation to conference call and webcast presentation of Dometic's year-end report 2020
AQ
04:36aDHGATE : Kicks off Its Winter Sales Festival With up to 90% Discounts, E-Coupons and Special Lottery
BU
04:35aEVOTEC SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:34aTITLE : XPS Transfer Watch 2020 review shows 20% fall in transfer activity but 49% of transfers processed indicated at least one red flag warning sign of a pension scam
PU
04:34aSIEMENS : tech boosts energy efficiency in Alpine hut with advanced battery solution
PU
04:32aBitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade - BofA fund manager survey
RE
04:32aZambian mines ministry official says 10% of mopani's production will go towards clearing the debt to glencore
RE
04:31aSANTANDER : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
04:30aAnnouncement of auction - Reopening 10-year Federal bond
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
2BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 3.7% y/y in December - ACEA
3Logitech lifts annual forecasts for third time as quarterly profit soars
4TEAMVIEWER AG : PRESS RELEASE: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer acquires customer engagement innovator Xaleon
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ