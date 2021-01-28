Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neptune Energy commences Seagull drilling campaign

01/28/2021 | 03:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28/01/2021

Neptune Energy and its joint venture partners bp and JAPEX, today announced drilling has commenced on the Seagull project in the UK Central North Sea.

The Gorilla VI (JU-248) jack-up rig, operated by Valaris, will drill four wells for the development over the course of the drilling campaign which is expected to last 18 months.

Neptune Energy's UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said: 'In late 2020, we successfully completed the first subsea construction phase for the Seagull project, that underpins Neptune's further growth on the UKCS.

'Thanks to a collaborative approach between Neptune, our partners bp and JAPEX and key contractors, we are progressing with the project at pace and have reached another important milestone.

'Seagull is expected to produce 50,000 boe per day (gross) and will make a significant contribution to both UK MER and energy security, as well as supporting local supply chains.'

Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) development on UK licence P1622 Block 22/29C, 17km south of the bp-operated ETAP Central Processing Facility (CPF). Proved plus probable gross reserves are estimated at 50 million boe.

The development will be tied back to the ETAP CPF, partially utilising existing subsea infrastructure. Gas from the development will come onshore at the CATS processing terminal at Teesside, while oil will come onshore through the Forties Pipeline System to the Kinneil Terminal at Grangemouth.

Neptune is the operator of Seagull and has a 35% equity interest. Its joint venture partners are bp with 50% and JAPEX with 15%.

- ends -

Notes to editors/additional resources:
Watch the animation of the project here
Subsea pipelay press release here

For media inquiries:
Gavin Roberts
gavin.roberts@neptuneenergy.com
+44 (0) 7704 308138

About Neptune Energy Group
Neptune Energy is an independent global E&P company with operations across the North Sea, North Africa and Asia Pacific. The business had production of 144,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 and 2P reserves at 31st December 2019 of 633 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Company, founded by Sam Laidlaw, is backed by CIC and funds advised by Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners.

More information: www.neptuneenergy.com

Disclaimer

Neptune Energy Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 08:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:14aCHARGEURS : FY20 ends on a high note as Protective Films bounces back
AL
03:12aOil falls on COVID-19-induced demand worries, stronger dollar
RE
03:12aTAALERI OYJ : Tero Saarno appointed as Taaleri's Head of Bioindustry business area
PU
03:12aNEXT GENERATION OF SAFETY : The new NOKIAN HAKKAPELIITTA® 10 offers ultimate winter grip, driving comfort and eco-friendliness
PU
03:12aNEW NOKIAN NORDMAN® STUDDED TIRES FOR NORTHERN WINTER WEATHER : Nokian Nordman 8 and Nokian Nordman 8 SUV – Balanced grip, reliable driving
PU
03:12aHAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Sales Representation Agreement for Silicon Carbide Sales in China and Taiwan, Trading Update and Notice of Interims Announcement
PU
03:10aSweet Earth Launches Line of CBD Cigarettes Sold Under Proprietary Brand Name Sweet Earth Smooth
NE
03:09aASTRAZENECA : launches Africa PUMUA Initiative to redefine asthma care in Africa The Africa PUMUA Initiative looks at addressing the barriers currently preventing access to care for patients with asthma
AQ
03:08aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 28, 2021TOCOM Base Prices for April 2022 Contracts of Peakload Electricity on the First Trading Day
PU
03:08aNeptune Energy commences Seagull drilling campaign
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
3APPLE INC. : Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales, China strength
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2020 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ