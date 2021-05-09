Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

05/09/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors with $79,000 of losses are encouraged to contact the firm before May 17, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) investors that acquired shares between July 24, 2019 to February 16, 2021. Investors have until May 17, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that Neptune made misleading and false statements to the market. Neptune suffered from higher costs to integrate the operations and assets of its SugarLeaf acquisition than it acknowledged, which placed a considerable strain on Neptune’s capital reserves. It was reasonably foreseeable that Neptune’s need to raise additional capital through additional stock offerings was reasonably foreseeable. Neptune’s public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Neptune.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pMANCHESTER UNITED  : Man. U postpones City's PL celebrations with 3-1 win over Aston Villa
AQ
12:15pNew SEC Chairman Sets Sights on Citadel Securities and Virtu
DJ
12:06pUBER TECHNOLOGIES  : 'We Are Getting Into Cars With Strangers'
AQ
12:06pMULTICHOICE  : Xavier Niel Ups His Interest in Francophone Africa - Buying Production House in Cote d'Ivoire and Expanding Streaming With Molotov
AQ
12:01pSpaceX to Launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!
PR
12:00pFACEBOOK  : Clubhouse launches Android app as downloads plummet
RE
12:00pNEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS, INC. INVESTORS : Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm
GL
11:50aPANNERGY  : Treasury share transactions
PU
11:46aBANK AUDI SAL  : Quarterly releases (Q4 2020)
PU
11:29aKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. - Expanded Class Period
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dogecoin loses third of price after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL'
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : REFILE-UPDATE 2-EU has not ordered AstraZeneca vaccines beyond June - Commissi..
3U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator pushes to recover from cyberattack
4Myanmar's junta approves $2.8 billion investment, including gas power plant
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'

HOT NEWS