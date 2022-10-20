Neptune warns Dutch investment at risk if no windfall tax allowance

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Neptune Energy could shift
investments away from the Netherlands if they cannot be offset
against a new windfall tax the Dutch government plans to impose
in response to soaring energy prices, the oil and gas producer
warned on Thursday.
Neptune, the largest offshore gas producer in the Dutch
North Sea, says it intends to invest around $1 billion in the
Netherlands over the next five years and that an additional $1
billion is available for re-purposing offshore infrastructure to
support carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen production.
As part of an EU-wide effort to shield households and
businesses from towering energy bills, the Dutch government has
proposed a temporary increase in sales tax to a flat rate of 65%
for gas sold above 50 cents per cubic metre for 2023 and 2024.
In addition, it plans to levy an additional windfall tax on oil
and gas profits retroactively from Jan. 1, 2022.
Neptune called on the Dutch government "to introduce an
investment allowance" and added that if the current taxation
plans go ahead unchanged it will shift capital to countries
where it can make a better return on investment.
"If suddenly we are taxed at more than 100% effective tax
rate, and we do not have an investment allowance coming through,
we will basically allocate the resources to other projects in
other countries, and therefore, you know, you start producing
less in the Netherlands," finance chief Armand Lumens told
Reuters.
Britain introduced a 25% windfall tax on North Sea oil and
gas producers in May, but every 91 pence in the pound of the tax
can be offset with future investment in oil and gas.
While Neptune said it supported higher taxes to ease the
burden for some, it hoped the Netherlands would consider a model
like Britain or Norway, where tax deductions are allowed in the
sector.
Neptune said it had the backing of other North Sea producers
and had discussed the idea of an investment allowance with the
Dutch government.
A Dutch economy ministry spokesperson said oil and gas
producers had "been invited to come up with an alternative
proposal for the levies for 2023 and 2024, on the condition that
the same amount is collected as with the intended increase in
excise duty."
The Netherlands, like many other European countries, is
scrambling to replace Russian gas with alternative sources after
the invasion of Ukraine. There are untapped reserves in the
North Sea which Neptune could help bring to market.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch
Editing by Mark Potter)