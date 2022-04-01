Nervous Europe sees Putin's gas-cut threat as bluster

LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - Russian President
Vladimir Putin's vow to cut customers off from its gas unless
they start paying in roubles is more of a 'bluff' to ward off
further sanctions than a genuine threat to stop supplying
energy, according to European officials and analysts.
Gas was flowing to Europe normally on Friday, and some
experts reckon the new arrangement may be broadly the same as
the old process of paying, with only a slight boost for the
embattled Russian currency.
Below is an outline of why, for now at least, Putin's gas
ultimatum is considered bluster.
WHAT HAPPENED?
Europe is heavily reliant on Russia for its energy needs,
with around 40% of its gas coming from the country. So if Moscow
turned off the taps it could trigger immediate shortages,
factory closures and crippling energy costs.
Gas contracts are priced in euros or dollars but Putin said
they should be paid in roubles.
Western countries called Putin's demand "blackmail" and
refused. Now it seems they won't have to change much, although
they may switch how they pay for their gas in order to put money
more directly into Russia's pocket.
Under the decree signed by Putin, foreign gas buyers must
open accounts in state-controlled Gazprombank from Friday and
pay direct - rather than, say, a German buyer using a local bank
to transfer the money.
Gazprombank would then use that money to buy roubles,
propping up the currency, a role typically done by the Russian
central bank, which has been hobbled by the freezing of hundreds
of billions of its reserves in response to war.
Putin's rouble demand baffled many European officials and
experts and much remains unclear, making a final assessment
difficult.
There will be a time lag before we know whether the new
payment arrangement is workable because gas bills are paid weeks
after delivery. That means any dispute - or gas cut -is some
time off, if it happens at all.
There was no sign on Friday of immediate interruptions.
Flows remained steady through two of the three main pipelines
bringing Russian gas into Europe - Nord Stream 1 across the
Baltic Sea, and into Slovakia over Ukraine.
Flows through the other main route, the Yamal-Europe
pipeline over Belarus, had reversed direction, now bringing gas
from Germany to Poland, but this is not uncommon.
IS IT A 'STORM IN A TEACUP?'
For now, it seems so. European officials and experts
believe it is chiefly aimed at shielding Russian energy giant
Gazprom from future sanctions - if Gazprombank collects the
money, Europe could not sanction it without cutting gas.
An Italian minister said that if Russia's decree to pay for
gas in roubles stays as it is "all in all, not a lot would
change."
"It amounts to a warning from Putin not to tighten financial
sanctions further," said Jeffrey Schott of the Peterson
Institute of International Economics, a think tank.
It wouldn't be much of a boost for the rouble either. Prior
to the invasion, the Russian central bank required most of the
foreign currency from gas to be converted into roubles. Now all
of it would have to be switched into the Russian currency.
"What sounded grandiose has turned into a storm in a teacup.
By making it the main recipient of money for gas, it puts an
extra shield against sanctions around Gazprombank," said Jack
Sharples of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.
One European official said he believed Putin had demanded
the switch to rouble payment to test who would go along with it.
But noone did.
"After the pushback, he is trying to find a system where he
could claim that he had won, while in fact something close to
the status quo is continuing," the official said.
WILL THE LIGHTS GO OUT?
Energy exports are Putin's most powerful lever as Russia
tries to fight back against what it calls an "economic war."
European officials and analysts are reluctant to say his threats
to switch off supplies are truly empty.
Doing so would hurt Russia's Gazprom, as it would struggle
to offload all European-bound gas to alternative buyers, said
Dmitry Polevoy, an analyst at the Moscow-based brokerage
Locko-Invest.
Experts believe it is nonetheless symbolically important and
it has rattled faith in Russia's reliability in Germany, which
this week had to take the exceptional step of warning of
potential rationing ahead.
One European Union official said that while he considered
the threatened cutoff without payment in roubles to be a 'bluff'
the full implications of Putin's demands were unclear and that a
tougher stance could emerge in the coming days.
