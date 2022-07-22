Nervous bond investors batten down the hatches ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Bond investors are bracing for
more volatility from next week's Federal Reserve meeting that is
likely to deliver another steep interest rate increase, as
market players continued to shed risky exposures and refrained
from making big bets.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75
basis points (bps), as it did, shockingly, last month. What
comes in subsequent meetings is up in the air. About a week ago
the market was pricing in a full percentage point hike to be
announced at the end of the two-day meeting on Wednesday.
So it's an anxious environment. Many portfolio managers have
maintained either a risk-neutral stance, or stayed short
duration, opting as well for higher-quality names in the
corporate bond space.
In a rising rate scenario, bond investors tend to reduce the
duration of their portfolios. The longer the duration, the
higher the losses if rates rise.
"Many companies are battening down the hatches...bracing
themselves from the impact of the Fed's tightening of monetary
policy and the unknown of where inflation is going," said Rob
Daly, director of fixed income at Glenmede Investment
Management.
"Bond investors, like us at Glenmede...have to continue to
deal with this uncertainty around what the Fed might do. It is
that uncertainty that I cannot get a handle on. The Fed has been
wrong and the market has also been wrong."
A disquieting string of economic news in recent weeks made
the Fed look behind the inflation-taming curve.
The release of data showing the annual U.S. inflation rate
hitting a more that 40-year peak in June saw the market price in
a 100-bps hike. Then two supposedly hawkish Fed officials --
Christopher Waller and James Bullard -- tamped that down saying
the central bank would likely stick with 75 bps.
The spooked bond market hoisted volatility prices on
derivatives called swaptions -- options on interest rate swaps.
Rate swaps are often used by investors to express views on where
borrowing costs are headed.
Normalized volatility on shorter-dated swaptions such as
one-month at-the-money options on one-year swap rates, that part
of the curve sensitive to Fed policy, soared to 192.9 basis
points in early July, the highest since at least
February 2013, Refinitiv data showed. It was last at 155.6 bps.
Glenmede's Daly said the firm has dialed down risk in the
last few months, and is currently "neutral duration within our
strategies."
"I think the market is underestimating the amount (of hikes)
the Fed can do."
A 75-bp rise would bring the fed funds target range to
2.25%-2.5%. Fed funds futures on Friday have priced in
an additional 180 basis points of cumulative tightening by the
end of the year and showed a more than 60% chance of a 50-bps
rate hike in September. The Fed has raised rates by
150 bps so far this year.
Over the last few weeks though, eurodollar futures
have been pricing policy easing in the first quarter of next
year.
A TURNING POINT?
To be sure, not all bond market players feel the need to
stay defensive. Padhraic Garvey, global head of debt and rates
strategy at ING Americas, thinks yields have likely peaked and
that means "there's an opportunity to get long duration and
switch some liquidity back into bonds."
He cited the decline in long-term U.S. inflation
expectations that may give the Fed pause in undertaking a larger
rate increase in the future.
U.S. breakeven inflation rates, bond market
measures of investor expectations on the pace of the rise in
prices, have declined across the curve, from one-year to 30-year
maturities.
"What I see right now is that market rates peaked at 3.6% in
the 5-year, 3.5% in the 10-year. That for us...is an end goal
for the Fed," Garvey said. "If the Fed does 75 bps next
week, they'll have done more than two-thirds of what they need
to do, and they're on the home run."
Still investors flocked to safe-haven assets, the latest
weekly data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, for instance,
posted $3.0 billion in inflows for the week ended July 20, while
the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, had $1.0 billion
in new inflows, both snagging the largest amounts of net new
money among individual taxable fixed-income ETFs.
Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at asset
manager Nuveen, said as the firm continues to position for more
volatile markets, it is taking "a little less risk in the
portfolio, whether that's Fed risk, duration risk, or curve
risk."
Nuveen's bond portfolios have also priced in recession,
though a mild one, probably in 2023, he added.
"We reduced duration down to where I think we're...kind of
in a neutral position relative to how we have managed our...bond
funds over the years," said Lon Erickson, portfolio manager at
Thornburg Investment Management. "We feel a little bit in no
man's land."
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Davide Barbuscia in New York and Dhara Ranasinghe in London;
Editing by Alden Bentley and Andrea Ricci)