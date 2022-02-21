Nervous stocks dip with focus on Russia-Ukraine

* Biden, Putin accept 'principle' of summit on Ukraine
* Kremlin says no concrete plans in place
* S&P futures down 0.25%, European stocks down 0.63%
* Dollar index down 0.2%
LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures and European
stocks fell into the red on Monday, with markets remaining
nervous that Russia could invade Ukraine despite attempts to
defuse the crisis.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir
Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine
crisis.
A summit would be held only if Russia did not first invade
Ukraine, which Western countries have said it could do at any
moment despite repeated denials.
The Kremlin said there were no concrete plans in place for a
summit, but that a call or meeting could be set up at any time.
"The Kremlin made clear today that they are in no rush for a
summit with Biden," said Tim Ash, strategist at BlueBay Asset
Management.
British foreign minister Liz Truss said she was stepping up
preparations with allies for the worst case scenario in the
Ukraine crisis, adding that a Russian invasion was highly
likely.
In a reminder of the stakes, Reuters reported Biden had
prepared a package of sanctions that includes barring U.S.
financial institutions from processing transactions for major
Russian banks.
S&P 500 stock futures dipped 0.25%, erasing some
earlier gains. Nasdaq futures also reversed course,
dropping 0.6%.
U.S. markets were on holiday on Monday, but futures still
traded. Holiday trading can add to market volatility, said Giles
Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM.
The Russian rouble fell 1.5% to its lowest in nearly four
weeks and Russian shares hit their lowest in 14 months.
European stocks also backtracked, falling 0.63%.
British stocks dipped 0.1%.
MSCI's world equity index fell 0.2% towards
2-1/2 week lows hit on Friday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5% to six-day lows and Japan's Nikkei
closed down 0.8%
The U.S. dollar index fell 0.2% to 95.837, well short
of a 1-1/2 year high of 97.441 hit last month. The euro firmed
0.2% to $1.1343.
EURO ZONE RECOVERY
German 10-year government bonds steadied at
0.2%.
The euro zone's economic recovery rebounded sharply this
month as an easing of coronavirus restrictions gave a boost to
the bloc's dominant service industry, according IHS Markit's
Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index.
The data also hinted at stronger price pressures, Oxford
Economics analysts said, adding the data was "likely to
reinforce the ECB's (European Central Bank's) recent hawkish
shift".
Markets are also expecting an aggressive tightening by the
U.S. Federal Reserve as inflation runs rampant. The Fed's
favoured measure of core inflation is due out later this week
and is forecast to show an annual rise of 5.1% - the fastest
pace since the early 1980s.
At least six Fed officials are set to speak this week and
markets will be hyper-sensitive to their views on a possible
hike of 50 basis points in March.
Recent commentary has leant against such a drastic step and
futures have scaled back the chance of a half-point rise
to around 20% from well above 50% a week ago.
In oil markets, Brent crude gained 53 cents to
$94.06, while U.S. crude rose 45 cents to $91.52.
Oil had suffered its first weekly loss in two months last
week, taking it off seven-year highs, amid signs of progress on
an Iran deal that could release new supply into the market.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said
"significant progress" had been made in talks to revive Iran's
2015 nuclear agreement on Monday after a senior European Union
official said on Friday that a deal was "very, very close".
Gold has benefited from its status as one of the oldest of
safe harbours, climbing to nine-month highs of $1,908 an ounce,
before dropping back to $1,894 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; editing by
Kenneth Maxwell, Lincoln Feast, Peter Graff and Alex Richardson)