 Nesco Resource Creates New Position, Appoints Terri Ford as Director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility

In a move that underscores Nesco Resource’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), the nationally recognized workforce solutions company recently appointed Terri Ford as its Director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility, a newly created position for the company.

Reporting to President Mary Beth Gunerra, Terri’s responsibilities include:

Developing strategic strategies that will deepen the organization’s commitment to DEI within the workplace and the community

Working closely with Nesco Forward, an internal employee-driven DEI committee, along with other senior leaders and key stakeholders, to design, develop, implement, and monitor policies and programs aimed to build a diverse workforce of the future and advance our culture of equity, inclusion, and belonging, in alignment and support of the company’s overall business strategy

Helping to fulfill Nesco’s commitment of having persons-of-color account for at least 40 percent of leadership, which includes managers and above

“Last year, we committed to becoming a company where everyone can freely share and contribute, a place where the diversity of individuals and groups are both represented and appreciated,” said Nesco President Mary Beth Gunerra. “Terri proactively stepped up to help formalize our DEI program and was instrumental in the creation and management of Nesco Forward. While we made incremental progress in year one, we recognized that in order to truly take this program to the next level and achieve our desired outcomes, it deserved a full-time resource. There was no doubt that Terri was the right person to lead the endeavor.”

Ford has an extensive background in sales and communications and seven years of staffing industry experience. She joined Nesco in 2018 as a Corporate Recruiter and most recently worked within Nesco’s medical division, Home Care by Callos, as a Recruitment Development Manager.

Recognized as a consistent champion for advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at Nesco, Ford launched Nesco Forward, an internal employee-driven DEI committee, in July 2020. Since, the committee defined its mission, values, and policy, and created and introduced several programs and initiatives including Employee Resource Groups, a Volunteer Time Off (VTO) program, a Quarterly Book Club, and Inclusive Leadership Training.

“It’s a great feeling to know that I am part of an organization that not only prioritizes diversity, but also trusts me and values the contributions of my work thus far – enough to allow me to dedicate 100 percent of my time and energy to serving as an advocate for change,” said Ford. “Diversity and inclusion are at the forefront of conversations both internally and externally. I’m honored to have the opportunity to ensure that DEI remains part of Nesco’s overall business strategy while helping to deliver results that will have the greatest impact on our people and our communities.”

Before joining Nesco, Ford was Director of Sales & Operations at a minority-owned staffing agency where she managed both the company’s business development and recruiting efforts. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Communications from The Ohio State University and also earned her Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in the Workplace certification from the University of South Florida.

“At Nesco Resource, we understand the value of fostering personal relationships, which differentiates us from the competition, contributes to our success, and supports our goal of truly becoming OneNesco,” said Gunerra. “We also know that best-in-class organizations embed DEI into their CR activities, which helps to promote diversity and increase trust within the workplace, while building and maintaining stronger relationships with employees, clients, and communities.”

The creation of this new role allows Nesco to accelerate its DEI efforts and adopt more responsible, innovative practices and programs that promote human rights and improve our communities, which is a prerequisite for the younger generations it aims to attract.

“Recent data published by ClearlyRated confirms there’s a gap in the staffing industry as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Leslie Vickrey, CEO & Founder, ClearEdge Marketing. “Businesses that gloss over their own internal dynamics related to DEI risk dramatically eroding not only trust with their employees, but also their ability to attract new talent into the organization. Employees will be the first to notice when your corporate actions don’t match your rhetoric. Nesco’s commitment to DEI is evident in their actions, and today’s announcement is just the beginning.”

