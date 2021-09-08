Neste targets Group III 4cst+ sales by this month

Finnish refiner Neste has targeted the sale of Group III 4cst+ base oils by this month.

Customers in Europe received samples for testing over the summer with Neste commenting that, 'production is scalable to demand'.

It will compete with other Group III+ 4cst grades, polyalphaolefins (PAO) and esters to meet growing demand for low viscosity, top-tier engine oil formulations. It has a kinematic viscosity of 4cst at 100°C and a viscosity index of over 130 while retaining low volatility.

Limited global capacity of PAOs and high prices of over €4,000/t ($4,728/t), more than double Europe's current Group III base oil spot price, have spurred base oil producers and additive companies to look for alternatives to meet new generation low-viscosity formulation requirements. The rise of Group III+ availability has reduced blenders' requirements for PAO in some formulations.

Nexbase 4cst+ is produced from a blend of Nexbase Group III and at least 60pc renewable moleculesfrom its partner, US-based Novvi. Neste had been developing technology for in-house renewable base oils in line with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel production, but decided to use Novvi's renewable molecules to produce the 4cst+ grade.

Nexbase 4+ is marketed as a carbon neutral alternative for OW engine oils with the producer in the process of obtaining top-tier original equipment manufacturer (OEM) approvals in Europe and the Dexos-1 Gen 3 approval in North America.

Global suppply shortages of Group III have persisted since the fourth quarter of 2020 because of overlapping global maintenance. In Europe, Neste's Porvoo and Ilboc's Cartagena refineries had turnarounds from April to July 2021 with many customers on allocation since the end of 2020. US domestic Group III spot prices surpassed European levels in February 2021, with the US premium rising from $55/t in May to $305/t in September, attracting surplus cargoes to the region.

