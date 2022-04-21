Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nestle confident price hikes will help it meet 2022 goals

04/21/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Kit Kat chocolate covered wafer bars manufactured by Nestle are seen in London

ZURICH (Reuters) -Food group Nestle on Thursday confirmed its margin and sales growth targets for 2022 after strong price increases to cushion cost inflation helped organic sales rise more than expected in the first quarter.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced consumer goods companies to rethink their strategy in Russia, while accelerating inflation is threatening their profitability. But so far, both challenges have not left a significant mark on the performance of the world's biggest food group.

"Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year," the company known for Nescafe instant coffee said in a statement.

The group based in Vevey on Lake Geneva confirmed that it expects organic sales to rise by around 5% this year, with a trading operating profit margin between 17% and 17.5%.

Peer Danone kept its financial goals unchanged on Wednesday after like-for-like sales rose 7.1% in the first quarter and beat expectations.

At Nestle, organic sales, which strip out currency swings, acquisitions and divestments, were up 7.6%, more than a 5.0% average forecast in a company-compiled consensus, helped by price increases of 5.2%, the maker of KitKat chocolate bars said.

Pet care and coffee were again the best-performing categories, helping group sales rise to 22.2 billion Swiss francs ($23.37 billion), also ahead of expectations.

"Organic growth now excludes the Russia region, given significantly disrupted trading conditions and Nestle's decision to focus on providing essential food," said the group, which had sales of 1.7 billion francs in Russia last year.

Nestle has stopped selling non-essential products, such as KitKat chocolate bars, in Russia but keeps supplying infant formula and medical nutrition.

Nestle shares, down just over 4% so far this year, were indicated to open 1.7% higher based on pre-market indications.

Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo said in a note that he expected a positive reaction this morning, with the immediate debate on why Nestle isn't raising its top-line guidance.

($1 = 0.9499 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Miranda Murray and Subhranshu Sahu)

By Silke Koltrowitz


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aAsia FX bearish bets firm as cenbanks catch-up to Fed tightening- Reuters poll
RE
02:15aChina unveils private pension plan for ageing population
RE
02:10aNestle confident price hikes will help it meet 2022 goals
RE
02:10aS.Korea's new central bank governor flags weaker growth
RE
02:01aReuters poll - investors increase short positions on thai baht t…
RE
02:01aReuters poll - investors turn bearish on chinese yuan for the fi…
RE
02:01aReuters poll - short positions on malaysian ringgit at highest s…
RE
02:00aIN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
01:59aDiscounter Pepco in price pledge as first-half sales rise
RE
01:53aTop Putin ally says Russia will capture Mariupol on Thursday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble
2China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
3Elon Musk's Tesla races ahead of rising costs with price hikes
4Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2022
5Media Update: Rezurock® (belumosudil) patient-reported outcomes correla..

HOT NEWS