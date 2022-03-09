Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News Economy & Forex 
Economy

Nestle suspends capital investment in Russia

03/09/2022 | 09:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured during the 152nd Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne

LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle, the world's largest packaged food group, said on Wednesday it had suspended all capital investment in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Switzerland-based company's decision follows similar moves by other food majors, which are under pressure from consumers to take a stand against the conflict.

Procter & Gamble and Unilever said this week they were ending new capital investment in Russia and no longer advertising in the country. Unilever has suspended all imports and exports of products into and out of the country.

Nestle, which previously said it had stopped all advertising in Russia, told Reuters it would continue supplying essential food products in Russia, taking a similar line to other food majors.

The world's biggest consumer goods companies have lagged some financial services firms, oil and gas companies and retailers that have withdrawn entirely from Russia. They argue Russians rely on their products for everyday life.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

By Maytaal Angel and Richa Naidu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.93% 121.2 Delayed Quote.59.69%
UNILEVER PLC 1.98% 3404.5 Delayed Quote.-15.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.88% 117.949 Delayed Quote.73.81%
WTI -6.06% 117.486 Delayed Quote.60.52%
