Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nestle to suspend 'vast majority' of sales in Russia

03/23/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured during the 152nd Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne

LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle is to halt the sale of a wide range of brands in Russia, including KitKat chocolate bars and Nesquik, amid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's criticism of the world's biggest food company for its continued presence in the country.

The products affected, also including pet food and coffee, make up the "vast majority of volume and sales" in Russia, which totalled 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.82 billion) in 2021, a Nestle spokesperson said.

The Swiss company had already halted non-essential imports and exports to Russia and had also stopped all advertising and capital investment in the country and said it would donate profits from Russia to Ukrainian relief efforts.

Western companies with a presence in Russia have been trying to provide essential food and medicine while also facing pressure to cut all ties with Moscow.

More than 400 companies have withdrawn from Russia since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, leaving behind assets worth hundreds of billions of dollars in aggregate.

Zelenskiy said Nestle had not done enough to live up to its "Good Food, Good Life" slogan by continuing to operate in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" the country. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Nestle, PepsiCo, Unilever and Procter & Gamble, are continuing to provide basic items for nutrition and hygiene in Russia, such as milk and diapers.

French rival Danone on Wednesday said it would continue local production in Russia of essential dairy and infant nutrition products.

Danone said it had ceased all other imports and exports - including Evian water - and halted all investments, including advertising, brand activations and consumer promotions in Russia. The company also said it was taking no cash, dividends or profits from its Russian business.

Zelenskiy on Wednesday told French lawmakers that French companies must leave the Russian market.

Nestle said it would continue to pay its roughly 7,000 employees in Russia, where it has six factories that make products including ready meals, beverages and pet food.

Nestle also said that it stands with the people of Ukraine and its 5,800 employees in the country.

Nestle has in the past been criticised by activist groups and governments over issues including bottled-water manufacturing, a decision to stay in South Africa during apartheid, and baby formula marketing.

Before its move Wednesday, Nestle was denounced by Ukrainian politicians as well as hactivist group "Anonymous", which also urged a product boycott.

Jaideep Prabhu, a professor of marketing at the University of Cambridge's Judge Business School, told Reuters "There's a history of protesting against Nestle."

"Nestle is much more front and centre than P&G and Unilever when it comes to people knowing that they make their products," he said. "Nestle's logos are very prominent on its products."

Nestle shares closed down 1.6%.

($1 = 0.9346 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in London; editing by Jason Neely, Bernadette Baum and Jane Merriman)

By Richa Naidu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.18% 22.38 End-of-day quote.21.61%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.20% 24.85 End-of-day quote.25.06%
DANONE -1.15% 51.72 Real-time Quote.-4.16%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.09% 578.71 Delayed Quote.7.74%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.62% 2143.95 Delayed Quote.8.67%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 79.05 End-of-day quote.23.71%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 180.5 End-of-day quote.16.77%
PEPSICO, INC. -0.18% 164 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.02% 187.81 Delayed Quote.7.30%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) 0.28% 190.5847 Delayed Quote.20.80%
SLOGAN INC. 2.13% 1825 Delayed Quote.56.79%
UNILEVER PLC -1.57% 3385.5 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -10.13% 95.25 Delayed Quote.42.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29pAuthentication firm Okta's shares slide after hack warning
RE
03:25pSpot gold gains over 1%…
RE
03:25pDollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe
RE
03:25pUgandan court issues arrest warrant for author who fled to Germany
RE
03:24pBULLARD : High inflation means Fed must think bigger, faster
RE
03:23pFrance's Zemmour says he could seize African leaders' homes if they don't take back immigrants
RE
03:23pU.S. focused on delivery of humanitarian aid to Ethiopia's Tigray
RE
03:20pDollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe
RE
03:19pZambia's public sector debt rises to almost $32 billion in 2021 - finance ministry
RE
03:17pAs Ukraine war enters second month, Western leaders to put more pressure on Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive - Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare fo..
2As sanctions bite Russia, fertilizer shortage imperils world food suppl..
3Wall Street pulls back on stocks, Treasury yields dip
4Tencent posts slowest-ever sales rise; regulation impact set to ease
5Cannabis producer Cresco nears $2 bln purchase of Columbia Care - sourc..

HOT NEWS