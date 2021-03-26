Net Social Protection Benefits (provisional data), 2018

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 26 March 2021

PRESS RELEASE

NET SOCIAL PROTECTION BENEFITS, 2018 (provisional data)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces provisional data on the Net Social Protection Benefits (NSPBs or just NET) in the frame of the European System of Integrated Social Protection Statistics (ESSPROS), for the year 2018.

The Net Social Protection Benefits (NET) is one of the three modules1 of ESSPROS. This module presents the social protection expenditure excluding taxes and social contributions, thus aiming at providing a more reliable comparison among the social protection expenditures of the EU Member States. In the Net Social Protection Benefits module, only the amounts concerning the benefits in cash are exempted from taxes and social contributions, while the amounts concerning the benefits in kind of the quantitative data of the ESSPROS (Core System)2 remain as such.

In 2018, the total of the Net Social Protection Benefits recorded a decrease of 2.54% compared with 2017, while in 2017 compared to 2016, the Net Social Protection Benefits had recorded a decrease of 1.56% (Table 1).

Table 1. Net Social Protection Benefits by function for the period 2016-2018 (in million EUR)

Functions Net Social Protection Benefits (NET) Percentage (%) change 20161 20171 2018 2017/2016 2018/2017 Sickness 9,200.0 9,022.3 8,685.1 -1.93 -3.74 Disability 1,819.1 1,825.3 1,747.8 0.34 -4.25 Old age 23,327.4 22,246.1 21,053.7 -4.64 -5.36 Survivors 4,258.3 3,956.0 3,685.1 -7.10 -6.85 Family/children 1,756.2 2,394.3 2,941.6 36.34 22.86 Unemployment 1,663.1 1,630.7 1,661.4 -1.94 1.88 House2 : : : : : Social exclusion 375.8 662.7 901.6 76.33 36.05 Total 42,399.9 41,737.5 40,676.2 -1.56 -2.54

1Revised data

2 Not available data

Information on methodological issues: Information for data provision: Sectoral Statistics Division Tel. +30 213 1352022, 2310, 2308 Health and Social Protection Statistics Section Email. data.dissem@statistics.gr Kerasidou Olga, Giasafakis Konstantinos Tel: +30 213 135 2961, 2136 e-mail: esspros@statistics.gr

1 The three modules of ESSPROS refer to the Core System, the Net Social Protection Benefits (NET) and the Pension Beneficiaries.

2 For the Core System please see Press Release ESSPROS «Statistics of the Social Protection System» http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SHE24/-

The net social protection benefits are recorded and presented at an aggregated and analytical level, by function, in accordance with Regulation (EC) No 458/2007 of the European Parliament and the Council and the Implementing Regulations 263/2011 and 110/2011.

In Greece, the Average Itemised Tax Rate (AITR)3 and the Average Itemised Social Contribution Rate (AISCR)3, which are used for the calculation of the net social protection benefits, are estimated exclusively on the basis of the Survey on Income and Living Conditions of Households (EU-SILC), conducted by ELSTAT on a yearly basis. In accordance with the survey methodology, the concept of net social protection benefits in Greece for the years 2016-2018 refer only to six (6) out of eight (8) functions of the ESSPROS expenditure, since the benefits concerning house are made available only in kind, while the social exclusion benefits granted in cash are exempted from taxes or/and social contributions.

Table 1 depicts data on the net social protection benefits, by function, for the years 2016-2018, as well as the relevant changes in percent. On the basis of the comparison between the expenditure of year 2018 and year 2017, it is observed that the total net social protection expenditure decreased for all functions by 2.54%, except for family/children, unemployment and social exclusion functions, which increased by 22.86%, 1.88% και 36.05%, respectively. As regards the corresponding comparison for the years 2017/2016, the total net expenditure decreased by 1.56%, unemployment function decreased by 1.94%, however social exclusion benefits and family/children benefits increased by 76.33% and 36.34% respectively. For the other functions, the following observations can be made:

• Sickness: in 2018 net expenditure recorded a decrease of 3.74% compared with 2017, while the respective reduction in 2017 compared to 2016 was 1.93%.

• Disability: in 2018 net expenditure recorded a decrease of 4.25% compared to 2017, while an increase of 0.34% had been observed in 2017 compared with 2016.

• Old age: in 2018 net expenditure recorded a decrease of 5.36% compared with 2017, following a decrease of 4.64% in 2017 compared with 2016.

• Survivors: in 2018 net expenditure recorded a decrease of 6.85% compared with 2017, following a decrease of 7.10% in 2017 compared with 2016.

Table 2 presents the net social protection benefits as a percentage of gross social protection in total and by functions for the years 2016 to 2018. In 2016 and 2017, 93.0% of the social benefits were net social benefits while the remaining percentage consisted of tax and/or social contributions. In 2018, this percentage reduced to 90.5%. However, the net social protection as a percentage of gross social protection increased during 2018 in the following two functions; compared to 2017, the function of family increased to 98.8% and the function of unemployment increased to 98.6%.

Sickness was the function, where the net social protection benefits were almost similar to the gross benefits and the respective percentages for years 2016, 2017 and 2018 were 99.7%, 99.6% and 99.5%. The net social benefits as a percentage of the gross social protection in survivors function appear to be the smallest of all functions in all three years. The percentages were 88.5%, 88.3% and 85.3% for 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Table 2. Net Social Protection Benefits as a percentage (%) of Gross Social Protection by function for the period 2016-2018

Net social protection as a percentage of gross social protection Functions 20161 20171 2018 Sickness 99.7% 99.6% 99.5% Disability 93.9% 96.8% 95.7% Old age 90.7% 90.6% 85.9% Survivors 88.5% 88.3% 85.3% Family/children 97.1% 94.3% 98.8% Unemployment 98.6% 98.1% 98.6% House : : : Social exclusion 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Total 93.0% 93.0% 90.5%

1Revised data

2 Not available data

3 AITR = Average Itemised Tax Rate, AISCR = Average itemised Social Contribution Rate (see Explanatory Notes)

Figure 1 presents the percentage of social protection benefits subject to tax and/or social contributions for the year 2018, in total and by function. The percentage of the total social protection benefits liable to tax and/or social contributions in 2018 was 70.5%.

The non means tested social protections benefits had a percentage of 75.9% of the benefits that were liable to tax and/or social contributions, while the respective percentage for the means tested benefits was 5.2%. The social protection benefits of sickness and family functions were the ones that presented the lower percentage of social benefits subject to tax and/or social contributions and the percentages were 3.8% and 26.4% respectively. On the other hand, the functions survivors and old age appear to have the highest percentage of social benefits liable to tax and/or social contributions, among all functions, with 96.4% and 97.1% respectively.

Figure 1. Percentage (%) of social protection liable to tax and/or social contributions for 2018

Unemployment 93.9

Family/Children

26.4

FunctionsSurvivors 96.4

Old Age 97.1

Disability

54.9

Sickness 3.8

Means tested 5.2

Non means tested 75.9

Social Protection Benefits 70.5

0 10

20

30

40 50 60 Percentage (%)

70

80

90

100

Tables 3 to 8 present analytically the net social protection benefits for all ESSPROS codes by function, as well as the relevant changes in percent for the years 2016 - 2018.

Table 3. Net social protection benefits for sickness, 2016 - 2018 (million EUR)

Social protection benefits - Sickness 9,199.99 9,022.33 8,685.09 -1.9 -3.7

Cash benefits 480.89 417.78 419.94 -13.1 0.5

Paid sick leave 357.62 287.30 287.67 -19.7 0.1

Benefits in kind 8,681.58 8,564.71 8,228.69 -1.3 -3.9

Out-patient care 3,804.17 3,667.67 3,440.92 -3.6 -6.2

Other cash periodic benefits Other cash lump sum benefits In-patient care Direct provision Reimbursement Direct provision of pharmaceutical products Other direct provision Other benefits in kind Means-tested Cash benefits Benefits in kind *Revised data (%) (%) 2016* 2017* 2018 2017/2016 2018/2017 Non Means-tested 9,162.47 8,982.49 8,648.62 -2.0 -3.7 427.99 361.15 363.13 -15.6 0.5 70.37 73.84 75.46 4.9 2.2 52.90 56.63 56.81 7.0 0.3 52.90 56.63 56.81 7.0 0.3 4,833.94 4,825.03 4,713.94 -0.2 -2.3 4,729.21 4711.38 4,589.49 -0.4 -2.6 104.73 113.65 124.46 8.5 9.5 2,027.41 2,137.25 1,942.59 5.4 -9.1 1,704.55 1,412.93 1,339.54 -17.1 -5.2 72.22 117.49 158.78 62.7 35.1 43.47 72.01 73.83 65.7 2.5 37.52 39.84 36.47 6.2 -8.5 0.00 0.00 0.00 - - 37.52 39.84 36.47 6.2 -8.5 Periodic

Lump sum

Other reimbursement

4