Net lending of economy stood at 1.0% of GDP

• The net lending of Portuguese economy stood at 1.0% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the year ending in the second quarter of 2020, increasing 0.1 percentage points comparing with the previous quarter. Gross Disposable Income (GDI) and nominal GDP decreased by 2.8% and 3.3%, respectively, in the year ending in the second quarter of 2020.

• The net lending of households sector increased by 2.2 percentage points, to 4.0% of GDP in the year ending in the second quarter of 2020 and the savings rate increased to 10.6% (7.5% in the previous quarter), reflecting mainly the reduction by 3.7% of final consumption.

• The balance of Non-Financial Corporations diminished 0.3 percentage points in the second quarter, representing -3.1% of GDP, mainly due to the 4.9% reduction in nominal Gross Value Added (GVA). The net lending of Financial Corporations remained at 2.0% of GDP.

• The balance of the General Government (GG) sector decreased by 1.8 percentage points in the year ending in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the previous quarter, representing a net borrowing of 1.9% of GDP. Considering quarterly figures and not the year ending in the quarter, the balance of GG was negative in the second quarter of 2020, reaching -4 858.2 million euros (-10.5% of GDP, compared with -2.2% in the same quarter of the previous year). Considering the first half of 2020, the balance of the GG stood at -5.4% of GDP, which compares with -1.2% in the same period of 2019.

• Considering quarterly values and not the year ending in the quarter, it should be highlighted the significant increase in the households savings rate by 12 percentage points in the second quarter 2020 compared to the same quarter of the previous year. It should also be mentioned the reduction in the ratio of Gross Operating Surplus on GVA of Non-Financial Corporations by 7.6 percentage points, the highest year-on-year decrease of the available series.

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID-19, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.