Net migration dips into the negative

The increase in border crossings in October 2021 coincided with the opening of one-way, quarantine-free travel for workers from Vanuatu, Samoa, and Tonga as part of the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme. In November 2021, travellers from these countries, and Tokelau, who met certain conditions (see Expansion of one-way quarantine-free travel with parts of the Pacific) were able to travel quarantine-free to New Zealand.

Diagram shows outcomes-based (provisional) estimates of migration, by citizenship (New Zealand or non-New Zealand) for the year ended October 2021. Overall, net migration is -1,700, made up of a net gain of 7,400 NZ citizens (based on 24,700 migrant arrivals, a 41 percent decrease on the year ended October 2020, and 17,300 migrant departures, a one percent decrease) and a net loss of 9,100 non-NZ citizens (based on 21,600 migrant arrivals, a 72 percent decrease on the year ended October 2020, and 30,700 migrant departures, a 33 percent decrease).