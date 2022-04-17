Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Net profit at China's centrally administered SOEs rises 13.7% y/y in Q1 -state asset regulator

04/17/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - The net profit at China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the first quarter rose 13.7% from a year earlier to 472.3 billion yuan ($74.14 billion), the state asset regulator announced late on Saturday.

The overall revenue of centrally administered SOEs grew 15.4% year-on-year to 9 trillion yuan in the first three months, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission also said. ($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Stella Qiu, Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26pRussia calls increased NATO military activity in the Arctic worrying, warns of 'unintended incidents' - TASS
RE
12:23pArchbishop of Canterbury condemns Britain's Rwanda asylum plan
RE
12:13pRussia demands Mariupol surrender, Pope Francis laments 'Easter of War'
RE
12:13pRussia demands Mariupol surrender, Pope Francis laments 'Easter of War'
RE
12:02pNet profit at China's centrally administered SOEs rises 13.7% y/y in Q1 -state asset regulator
RE
11:58aRussia calls increased NATO military activity in the Arctic worrying, warns of "unintended incidents" - TASS
RE
11:41aArchbishop of Canterbury condemns Britain's Rwanda asylum plan
RE
11:38aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
11:30aOn 'Easter of war,' pope implicitly criticises Russia over Ukraine
RE
11:24aFrench far-left consultations show majority will abstain, vote blank in presidential runoff
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Russia demands Mariupol surrender, Pope Francis laments 'Easter of War'
3Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
4New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank, Commission head tells pa..
5Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

HOT NEWS