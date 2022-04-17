Net profit at China's centrally administered SOEs rises 13.7% y/y in Q1 -state asset regulator

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - The net profit at China's
centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the
first quarter rose 13.7% from a year earlier to 472.3 billion
yuan ($74.14 billion), the state asset regulator announced late
on Saturday.
The overall revenue of centrally administered SOEs grew
15.4% year-on-year to 9 trillion yuan in the first three months,
the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
also said.
($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan renminbi)
