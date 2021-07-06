Net-zero carbon impact on UK debt could be less than pandemic hit - OBR

The Office for Budget Responsibility said its early-action scenario added 21% of gross domestic product to public sector net debt in 2050-51, or 469 billion pounds ($650 billion) in today's terms.

"That is somewhat smaller than the addition to net debt as a result of the pandemic," the OBR said in a report on the risks facing Britain's public finances.

In a delayed-action scenario, debt in 2050-51 would be 23% of GDP higher than in the early-action scenario, it said.

($1 = 0.7217 pounds)

