Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Net zero transition topped agenda in G7 talks on Tuesday, UK says

04/06/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor Sunak leaves after appearing on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Top economic policymakers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries talked on Tuesday about how they will reform their economies to achieve their net zero emissions targets, this year's chair, Britain, said.

"Finance ministers and central bank governors discussed the key roles of their ministries and central banks in the transition to net zero, and how climate policies complement and amplify the role of the private sector in financing climate action," Britain's finance ministry said in a statement.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak told attendees they needed to step up their plans to achieve the G7's goal of creating $100 billion of climate finance, the finance ministry said.

Sunak will on Wednesday call on the Group of Twenty major economies to focus their efforts to tackle climate change and help the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to make climate change key to its activities, the finance ministry said.

On Thursday he will discuss more support for vulnerable countries and a new allocation of the IMF's financial reserves, an internal currency known as special drawing rights (SDRs).

Last month IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she would present the IMF's board with a formal proposal for a possible $650 billion expansion of SDRs by June.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09pU.S. job openings jump to two-year high in boost to labor market
RE
01:08pGermany and France see global tax deal, Ireland has doubts
RE
01:08pMan pleads guilty in NY to money laundering charge linked to PetroEcuador
RE
01:06pNet zero transition topped agenda in G7 talks on Tuesday, UK says
RE
01:01pGreenpeace stages Pacific Ocean protest against deep-sea mining
RE
12:58pWhite House says over 28 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available this week
RE
12:56pBANK OF JAMAICA  : Update to Dividends Agreement with FHC and DTIs
PU
12:50pFrench prosecutors appeal for higher fines in weight-loss drug case
RE
12:48pGM to build Chevrolet Silverado electric pickups at Factory Zero in Detroit
RE
12:39pHalliburton's CEO earned $10 million more in 2020, despite pledge to cut pay
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2Wall Street takes a breather, Treasury yields dip as eyes turn to Fed
3WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
4NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Deutsche Bank is now Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ