Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NetAlly Announces Simplified Wi-Fi Multi-Floor Planning and other Improvements in AirMagnet® Survey PRO

12/01/2020 | 01:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wireless network professionals will now be able to design Wi-Fi 6 networks for multi-floor environments quickly and easily.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly continues to prove their commitment to support AirMagnet customers by releasing version 10.1 of their Survey PRO software. This new release introduces multiple installation workflow improvements and enhanced support for active surveys while using an Intel Wi-Fi 6 radio, but most importantly it also makes it easier to design Wi-Fi 6 networks in a multi-floor environment by adding the “Advisor Tool” to the AirMagnet Multi-Floor Planner.

“This provides Wi-Fi network professionals using AirMagnet Survey PRO a fast, efficient way to design for multi-floor installations,” says Julio Petrovitch, NetAlly Product Manager. “The Advisor Tool allows you to specify multiple Wi-Fi 6 network requirements, and then automatically calculates the optimal placement of access points throughout an entire multi-floor building in a single step.”

Earlier this year, NetAlly announced AirMapper Site Survey on the AirCheck G2 and EtherScope nXG as the preferred data collection option for AirMagnet Survey PRO. These handheld instruments allow Wi-Fi network professionals to perform a site survey without the need to carry around a laptop, use dongles, or tethered devices.

“The first few AirMagnet Survey PRO releases from NetAlly focused on adding support for newer technologies like Wi-Fi 6, and improving the way site surveys are done by providing unmatched flexibility for data collection and analysis through the interoperability of AirMagnet Survey PRO, AirMapper, and Link-Live,” Petrovitch says. “For this release we focused on adding new functionality to our multi-floor Planner and improving user workflows – from making it easier to perform an active site survey with an Intel Wi-Fi 6 adapter, to making it faster to install and register the software.”

Rick Murphy, CWNE #10 and Curriculum Director for WiTS Wireless Training & Solutions agrees, “While version 10.0 was a major upgrade to AirMagnet Survey Pro, the upcoming v10.1 provides incremental improvements, including new adapters, new antenna patterns and smarter Advisor for Multi Floor Planner. In my tests, the Advisor Tool consistently provided good channel separation even under challenging requirements. It is great to see this continuing commitment for improving Survey Pro by the folks at NetAlly. Much appreciated!”

The new enhancements are also available on other AirMagnet products like Survey Express, Survey on Demand, and Planner. Coverage with NetAlly’s AllyCare™ comprehensive support program provides access to this latest version of the AirMagnet software.

For more information about NetAlly’s AirMagnet product line, please see https://www.netally.com/products/.

About NetAlly
The NetAlly® family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis. With tools that include EtherScope™ nXG, AirMagnet®, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck™, and more. NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network professionals get their jobs done fast, visit https://netally.com.

Contact: Dan Klimke, NetAlly
Email: marketing@netally.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92ff627c-24a6-410d-99a0-9842b515664f


Primary Logo

NetAlly AirMagnet Survey Pro

Updates to the Advisor Tool in AirMagnet Survey Pro makes multi-floor planning of Wi-Fi deployments simple and fast.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:37aDEC. 01, 2020TSE ENTRY INTO GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : Daiwa Heavy Industry Co.,Ltd.
PU
01:37aDEC. 01, 2020TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO REASSIGNMENT FROM THE 1ST SECTION TO THE 2ND SECTION : Ichikura co.,ltd.
PU
01:37aDEC. 01, 2020TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : SHINNAIGAI TEXTILE LTD. and 1 Other Issue
PU
01:37aCUREAPP SC, DIGITAL THERAPEUTIC FOR NICOTINE ADDICTION : Introducing a New Form of App-based Prescription Treatment - The First Digital Therapeutic to Be Covered by Japan's Public Healthcare Insurance System
BU
01:36aINSIGHTS ON THE GLOBAL YEAST MARKET 2020-2024 : COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
BU
01:35aGlobal CCS capacity grew by a third, but much more needed - report
RE
01:33aBAYER : announces placement of Elanco shares for gross proceeds of 1.6 billion U.S. dollars at completion
PU
01:33aCONNECT TEST : Swisscom wins for eleventh year
PU
01:32aKorean Air's Asiana buy on track as Seoul court refuses injunction
RE
01:31aCREDIT SUISSE : says new court order could result in $680 million RMBS judgment
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Cyber Monday poised to mark record for U.S. online retail sales
3OPEC+ postpones talks to Dec 3 amid disagreements - sources
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Moderna files for U.S. vaccine authorization, will seek EU nod
5Britain and EU warn that time is running out for Brexit trade deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ