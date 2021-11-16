NetEase restarts Hong Kong IPO of music streaming business Cloud Village

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - NetEase Inc has
re-started the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of its
music streaming business Cloud Village, company filings showed
on Tuesday, a deal two sources said is aimed at raising about
$500 million by year-end.
The flotation was shelved in August as global financial
markets reacted to the range of Chinese regulatory tightenings
ordered after the Didi Global Inc IPO in the US.
NetEase blamed volatile trading in China's major tech
companies for tempering investors' appetite for the deal at the
time, sources said.
Cloud Village Inc restarted the process of becoming listed
in a refreshed filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on
Tuesday, without specifying a deal size or timetable.
NetEase had planned to raise $1 billion in the August
transaction, sources said at the time. It now hopes to raise
about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said, though the final figure has yet to be determined.
The company hopes to have a listing before the end of 2021,
depending on market conditions, the two sources said. They
declined to be named as the information has yet to be made
public.
NetEase did not immediately respond to a request for comment
from Reuters.
Cloud Village is considered the closest rival to Tencent's
popular music streaming service, which dominates the mainland
Chinese market.
Alibaba Group Holdings, Baidu Inc,
General Atlantic and Boyu Capital are Cloud Village investors,
according to the firm's listing documents.
NetEase's U.S. listed stock has traded 16% higher so far in
2021.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Jan Harvey)