Netanyahu formally tasked with forming new Israeli government

JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac
Herzog officially tasked former Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu on Sunday with forming a new government, citing
recommendations he received from other parliament members after
a strong showing in a Nov 1 election.
In a televised ceremony, Herzog noted Netanyahu's corruption
trial - in which the candidate denies wrongdoing - but added
that this did not pose a legal obstacle to his retaking top
office.
