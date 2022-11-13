Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
Netanyahu formally tasked with forming new Israeli government

11/13/2022 | 05:34am EST
JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog officially tasked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday with forming a new government, citing recommendations he received from other parliament members after a strong showing in a Nov 1 election.

In a televised ceremony, Herzog noted Netanyahu's corruption trial - in which the candidate denies wrongdoing - but added that this did not pose a legal obstacle to his retaking top office. (Writing by Dan Williams; editing by James Mackenzie)


© Reuters 2022
