Netanyahu formally tasked with forming new Israeli government

JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog officially tasked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday with forming a new government, citing recommendations he received from other parliament members after a strong showing in a Nov 1 election.

In a televised ceremony, Herzog noted Netanyahu's corruption trial - in which the candidate denies wrongdoing - but added that this did not pose a legal obstacle to his retaking top office. (Writing by Dan Williams; editing by James Mackenzie)