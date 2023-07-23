STORY: With Israel embroiled in its most serious domestic political crisis in decades, the 73-year-old leader was rushed to Sheba Medical Centre near Tel Aviv on Saturday (July 22) after a heart monitor implanted a week earlier in what was described as a dehydration episode detected a "temporary arrhythmia", his doctors said.

The pacemaker procedure went smoothly and Netanyahu was expected to be discharged later on Sunday, his office said, however Israeli media reported he may stay an extra night in the hospital. A medical source familiar with the case said doctors were recommending Netanyahu stay another night.

The prime minister's office, which said planned trips to Cyprus and Turkey had been postponed, said it would provide an update if there were new details.

Netanyahu is expected to vote in parliament on Monday (July 24) on a key element of his highly contested judicial overhaul, which has ignited months of nationwide protests and concern abroad over Israel's democratic health.