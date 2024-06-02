STORY: As smoke rose over Gaza's skyline...
:: File
:: Jabalia, Gaza
:: May 31, 2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday there would not be a permanent ceasefire there until Hamas is destroyed.
His office called the idea quote, "a non-starter."
:: May 31, 2024
U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "It's time to begin this new stage..."
The day before, U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel proposed a deal involving an initial six-week ceasefire.
It would include a partial Israeli military withdrawal and the release of some hostages while negotiating "a permanent end to hostilities."
BIDEN: "It's time for this war to end, for the day after to begin."
:: File
:: GPO
Netanyahu's comments have raised questions over the details of the plan and its timing.
Hamas has cautiously welcomed talks on a deal.
Biden had signalled that Hamas would not stay in power in Gaza, without elaborating.
But the Iranian-backed Islamist group has not indicated it might step aside or disarm voluntarily.
:: Tel Aviv, Israel
In Tel Aviv, protesters rallied, calling for the release of Israeli hostages in the Palestinian enclave.
:: File
And opposition leader Yair Lapid said his party would support the agreement.
That means it would likely pass in parliament, though Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened on Saturday to bring down the coalition government if Netanyahu enters a Gaza deal that would entail ending the war without the elimination of Hamas.
:: May 31, 2024
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with top officials from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt regarding the proposal, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday.
Ceasefire talks have stumbled for months over a clash in core positions.
:: October 7, 2023
The war began on Oct. 7 when Hamas-led Palestinian fighters rampaged into southern Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seizing more than 250 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
:: Rafah, Gaza
Israel's ground and air campaign in Gaza has left the territory in ruins, led to widespread starvation, and killed more than 36,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.