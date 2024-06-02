STORY: As smoke rose over Gaza's skyline...

:: File

:: Jabalia, Gaza

:: May 31, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday there would not be a permanent ceasefire there until Hamas is destroyed.

His office called the idea quote, "a non-starter."

:: May 31, 2024

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "It's time to begin this new stage..."

The day before, U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel proposed a deal involving an initial six-week ceasefire.

It would include a partial Israeli military withdrawal and the release of some hostages while negotiating "a permanent end to hostilities."

BIDEN: "It's time for this war to end, for the day after to begin."

:: File

:: GPO

Netanyahu's comments have raised questions over the details of the plan and its timing.

Hamas has cautiously welcomed talks on a deal.

Biden had signalled that Hamas would not stay in power in Gaza, without elaborating.

But the Iranian-backed Islamist group has not indicated it might step aside or disarm voluntarily.

:: Tel Aviv, Israel

In Tel Aviv, protesters rallied, calling for the release of Israeli hostages in the Palestinian enclave.

:: File

And opposition leader Yair Lapid said his party would support the agreement.

That means it would likely pass in parliament, though Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened on Saturday to bring down the coalition government if Netanyahu enters a Gaza deal that would entail ending the war without the elimination of Hamas.

:: May 31, 2024

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with top officials from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt regarding the proposal, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday.

Ceasefire talks have stumbled for months over a clash in core positions.

:: October 7, 2023

The war began on Oct. 7 when Hamas-led Palestinian fighters rampaged into southern Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seizing more than 250 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

:: Rafah, Gaza

Israel's ground and air campaign in Gaza has left the territory in ruins, led to widespread starvation, and killed more than 36,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.