Netanyahu set for comeback, says on brink of "big" election win

JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israel's former premier
Benjamin Netanyahu was poised to return to power, saying on
Wednesday that his right-wing camp was on the cusp of a
resounding election win.
With roughly 70% of votes counted, Netanyahu's conservative
Likud and its likely religious and far-right allies were on pace
to control a majority in parliament. Prime Minister Yair Lapid's
short-lived ruling coalition that hailed largely from the
center-left appeared to collapse.
"We have won a huge vote of confidence from the people of
Israel," a smiling Netanyahu told cheering supporters at his
Likud party election headquarters. "We are on the brink of a
very big victory."
His voice hoarse from weeks of campaigning across the
country, Netanyahu vowed to form a "stable, national
government," as the crowd interrupted him singing "Bibi, king of
Israel."
Though the landscape could shift as the ballot count
trickles in, the partial tally showed Netanyahu, who is on trial
for corruption he denies, leading a bloc of four parties taking
67 of the Knesset's 120 seats.
Less than 18 months out of office, Netanyahu said he would
wait for official results.
The record 12-year consecutive reign of Israel's longest
serving prime minister ended in June 2021 when centrist Lapid
managed to stitch together an unlikely coalition government of
liberals, rightists and Arab parties.
But the fragile alliance unravelled a year into its rule.
Lapid has stopped short of conceding the election and said
he would wait until the final count.
"The people want a different way. They want security,"
Netanyahu said, "they want power, not weakness ... they want
diplomatic wisdom, but with firmness."
Israel's fifth election in less than four years was
dominated by the outsized personality of Netanyahu, whose legal
battles have fed the stalemate blocking Israel's political
system since 2019 and deepened the split between his supporters
and opponents.
The campaign was shaken up by firebrand West Bank settler
Itamar Ben-Gvir and his ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism
list, now set to be the third-largest party in parliament after
surging in from the political margins.
Netanyahu has been counting on support from Ben-Gvir and
fellow far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich.
But the prospect of a government including Ben-Gvir risks
alarming allies including Washington. He is a former member of
Kach, a group on Israeli and U.S. terrorist watchlists, and was
once convicted for racist incitement.
In an apparent attempt to allay fears abroad, Netanyahu, who
in 2020 forged formal diplomatic ties with the United Arab
Emirates and Bahrain, said a government under his leadership
would act responsibly, avoid "unnecessary adventures" and
"expand the circle of peace."
Nonetheless, his possible comeback reinforced Palestinian
scepticism that a political solution to the conflict was likely
after a campaign which unrolled during increasing violence in
the occupied West Bank, with near-daily raids and clashes.
