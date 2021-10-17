Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Netcetera : ACS ensuring secure payments with American Express Middle East

10/17/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-News: Netcetera AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Netcetera ACS ensuring secure payments with American Express Middle East

17.10.2021 / 06:00

Netcetera ACS ensuring secure payments with American Express Middle East

Netcetera's 3DS ACS, designed to comply with SCA, has also found use at American Express, who have implemented it. In combination with the use of EMV 3DS protocol 2.22, this enables a secure and easy payment process, which has proved popular in the Middle East.

The Middle East is a burgeoning market for payment services, with high credit card use and a stable customer base. American Express has found great success here, partnering with prominent local and international businesses to offer a pleasant shopping experience. To ensure purchases are both secure and smooth, Netcetera worked with AmEx to implement 3D Secure protocol 2.2 in line with SCA. This was a leap forward from the previous version and meant providing even higher purchase security while offering a user-friendly interface.

Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) or two-party authentication, is a system which ensures protection against fraud when making online purchases. As a result, 3-D Secure is widely implemented by many major card issuers. However, the previously used version of 3DS 1.0 led to cumbersome security procedures for mobile customers and lower conversion rates as a result. This is now a thing of the past for American Express with 3DS 2.2, supported by Netcetera's Access Control Server (ACS). It uses several factors (transaction limits, whitelisting) to bypass unnecessary steps and encourage simplified online purchases.

Ramy Fouda, Director of Sales at Netcetera Dubai said "We were pleased to be able to improve the 3DS setup and deliver great results with state-of-the-art technology for American Express. We pride ourselves on always offering the latest payment security solutions."

Additional features:

File: ACS_amex_me_en

End of Media Release

1240852  17.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240852&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aChina could widen property tax trial, official media outlet reports
RE
02:47aCzech car sector to make 250,000 fewer vehicles this year due to chip shortage
RE
02:42aBAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Ushers in Apple Pay for its Customers Enabling Easy, Secure & Private Payment
PU
02:32aHANG SENG BANK : Becomes First Hong Kong Bank to Extend Equity-linked Investment Product Subscription Service to US Securities for Retail Investors (17 October 2021)
PU
02:28aKYODO NEWS DIGEST : Oct. 17, 2021 -2-
AQ
02:23aADNOC DRILLING P J S C : FTSE adds ADNOC Drilling to three of its global equity indices -statement
RE
02:22aECOWAS Deploys 55 Observers to the Presidential Election in Cabo Verde
PU
02:22aChad Statistical Development - P159434
PU
02:22aNational Urban Cadaster and Municipal Support Project - P162278
PU
02:22aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : “Manpower” praises “KFH” role in training and recruitment of national labor
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Societe Generale : SocGen CEO expects earnings growth in 2022 to be mor..
2China could widen property tax trial, official media outlet reports
3Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike
4Rakuten : Sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 18
5Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : BisB Ushers in Apple Pay for its Customers..

HOT NEWS