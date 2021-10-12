Netcracker Named the 2021 Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

Analyst Firm Highlights Innovation, Implementation of Best Practices, Leadership and Focus on Customer Success as Key Criteria for Industry Recognition

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received Frost & Sullivan’s Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Company of the Year Award for the third consecutive year. The analyst firm used a rigorous process to assess the ability of companies to achieve innovation and performance for a positive customer impact.

Netcracker received this prestigious award due to a number of factors, including strong 5G support, open multivendor environments, global visibility and industry leadership. Frost & Sullivan also cited Netcracker’s cloud-native portfolio of products, including Netcracker Digital BSS and Digital OSS, for its adaptability as CSPs transition to the cloud as part of their 5G strategy.

“Netcracker’s self-optimizing OSS/BSS solution, which modifies policies based on data input, offers the high business agility, flexibility and levels of automation that CSPs need,” said Mei Lee Quah, Associate Director, ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan. “Extending cloud-native OSS/BSS solutions with capabilities such as pre-onboarding screening, facial recognition, behavioral analytics, video analytics, voice recognition, augmented reality, and IoT solutions enables Netcracker to help its customers simplify, automate and prepare for 5G.”

“We are honored to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan for the third time,” said Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. “This recognition validates the ongoing success of our customers as they progress with digital transformation projects and capitalize on the 5G opportunity.”

