Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Netflix selloff is latest in Wall St retreat from streaming

04/20/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 20 (Reuters) - The collapse of Netflix's stock on Wednesday after the company reported its first loss of customers in a decade is the latest drastic sign that Wall Street is abandoning streaming services and other pandemic winners and questioning whether they still merit growth stock valuations.

With Netflix shares tumbling 37% after the entertainment heavyweight's disastrous quarterly report late on Tuesday, its stock market value has now fallen by two thirds from its peak of over $300 billion late last year.

Netflix's market capitalization now stands at about $100 billion, by far the smallest among the so-called FAANG group of stocks - which also includes Facebook-owner Meta Platforms , Amazon, Apple and Google-owner Alphabet - that fueled much of Wall Street's rally in the years prior to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms, the next least valuable FAANG company, was worth about $550 billion on Wednesday, with its stock dropping about 7% as investors dumped a range of former stay-at-home winners in the wake of Netflix's report.

Portfolio managers who focus on high-growth stocks with pricey valuations may reflexively snap up Netflix' deeply discounted shares following Wednesday's selloff, putting aside the company's increasingly difficult challenges with market saturation, password sharing and uncertainty in markets such as Ukraine and Russia, predicted Jim Bianco, president of financial market research firm Bianco Research in Chicago.

"I think it's going to take some time for them to start to recognize whether or not Disney and Roku and Netflix and Hulu and Paramount might not be growth companies any more, that they might have hit their saturation point," Bianco said.

Netflix's poor report and stock selloff impacted other streaming-related stocks: Walt Disney fell 5.8%, Paramount Global dropped 8.1%, Warner Bros Discovery fell 5.2% and Roku lost 5.8%.

Walt Disney's video steaming service pushed Disney's stock higher immediately after it was unveiled in 2019 and helped the theme park operator weather pandemic-related shutdowns. However, after peaking a year ago, Disney's stock has steadily lost ground and it is now trading at levels below when Disney+ was unveiled.

Disney's venture into video streaming lifted its forward price/earnings valuation to levels similar to Netflix's in 2020, with Disney's PE briefly reaching as much as 72 at a time when Netflix was valued at 58 times earnings, according to Refinitiv data. But both companies' PEs have since fallen in tandem, reflecting tougher competition as more streaming services entered the market and the increasing financial burden of producing top tier content to attract and keep customers.

Other companies that benefited during the pandemic have also given up more of their gains in recent months as consumers venture out of their homes and shift their spending habits. Peloton Interactive, Zoom Video Communications and Pinterest have all tumbled in recent months and are now down more than 60% over the past 12 months.

While competition is growing across the streaming industry, Truist analyst Matthew Thornton believes Netflix is the most vulnerable because it is the largest and most well-established.

"They'll feel it more than an emerging challenger," Thornton said.

While Disney has also been hurt by pulling out of Russia because of the war in Ukraine, Thornton said the impact has already been well telegraphed to investors.

Analysts on average expect Disney to report a 29% year over year jump in revenue to $20.1 billion when it provides its quarterly results on May 11, according to Refinitiv. Analysts expect it to report a March-quarter net profit of $1.8 billion, almost double from a year ago.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif, and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley, Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.51% 2560.8 Delayed Quote.-10.25%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.60% 3079.96 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
APPLE INC. -0.10% 167.23 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -7.77% 200.42 Delayed Quote.-37.51%
NETFLIX, INC. -35.12% 226.19 Delayed Quote.-42.13%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -11.25% 21.77 Delayed Quote.-33.14%
PINTEREST, INC. -7.39% 21.04 Delayed Quote.-37.50%
ROKU, INC. -6.17% 109.57 Delayed Quote.-48.83%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.88% 79.75 Delayed Quote.7.25%
VIACOMCBS INC. -8.60% 33.16 Delayed Quote.20.21%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -5.56% 124.57 Delayed Quote.-17.51%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -6.73% 103.7 Delayed Quote.-39.55%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10pUkraine seeks Mariupol evacuation talks after surrender-or-die ultimatum expires
RE
05:07pToronto market ends lower as Shopify shares slide
RE
05:07pNetflix selloff is latest in Wall St retreat from streaming
RE
05:05pChina's March soybean imports from U.S. fall from previous year
RE
05:05pUK PM Johnson says 'of course' he will fight next election
RE
05:04pBank of Japan boosts defense of yield target, offers to buy debt for four days
RE
05:04pA FALSE START AND A RUSSIAN LOAN : Macron-Le Pen debate takeaways
RE
05:03pNo 'good or bad' in exchange rates, Japan official says, as yen slips
RE
05:02pSouth Carolina court stays first firing-squad execution in U.S. since 2010
RE
05:00pUkraine seeks Mariupol evacuation talks after surrender-or-die ultimatum expires
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Booking, Meta, Netflix, Snap...
3Nasdaq drops as Netflix subscriber numbers weigh on tech
4SIEMENS AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
5U.S. mortgage interest rates reach a 12 year high, demand falters

HOT NEWS