Netherlands: Acceptance of copies of certificates of residence or certificate of exemption by the Dutch tax authorities

07.12.2021

Clearstream Banking1 would like to inform customers that the Dutch tax authorities have recently confirmed that an original certificate of residence (COR) or certificate of exemption (COE) is no longer mandatory to obtain standard refund of dividend withholding tax.

Effective

immediately

copies of COR or COE can be provided by the beneficial owners to reclaim the dividend withholding tax.

