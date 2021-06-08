Log in
Netherlands Authority for Financial Market : AFM presents points of attention for personalisation of premiums and conditions

06/08/2021 | 01:49am EDT
The AFM presents nine points of attention for the insurance sector for the personalisation of premiums and conditions based on behaviour and data. The application of advanced data analysis for personalised insurance premiums is growing, according to a recent exploratory study by the AFM. We note that these pricing techniques offer advantages, but they could also lead to negative effects.

In brief
  • Advantage: reward for safe behaviour, disadvantage: risk of uninsurability
  • Points of attention to reduce risks
  • Call for dialogue between all stakeholders involved

Examples are insurance policies that measure driving behaviour or lifestyle. The increasing availability of data, more advanced models and algorithms enable insurers to personalise premiums and policy conditions. Those who drive safely and have a healthy lifestyle pay a lower premium than people who take more risks.

Advantage: reward for safe behaviour, disadvantage: risk of uninsurability

Behavioural pricing can lead to safer behaviour, a lower claims burden and welfare gains. It may also prevent the exclusion of a specific group, such as taxi drivers. At the same time, advanced risk selection can lead to uninsurability and an inability to compare insurance products, especially if policy conditions are personalised as well.

Points of attention to reduce risks

We have nine points for the sector to consider in order to reduce the risks of using personalised pricing, while recognising the opportunities it presents. Examples include to not make the sharing of behavioural data mandatory, to ensure that customers can obtain insurance and to take account for the way the behaviour measured can be influenced.

Call for dialogue between all stakeholders involved

In the event of misuse, we can intervene, for example on the basis of the standards for product development. For this development, the personal responsibility and moral compass of insurers are more important than ever. Therefore we encourage initiatives taken by the sector to think this through, because consumer resistance is limited and competitive pressure may overshadow the moral compass. We our self continue to closely monitor developments and are ready to initiate a dialogue with the sector and other stakeholders involved.

The AFM is committed to promoting fair and transparent financial markets.

As an independent market conduct authority, we contribute to a sustainable financial system and prosperity in the Netherlands.

More information

Disclaimer

The Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 05:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS