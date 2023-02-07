Netherlands, Denmark and Germany buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch gov't

The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry".

In an interview on Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Netherlands Defense Minister Kasja Ollongen said the tanks, a slightly older model, are "definitely still useable" for fighting in Ukraine.

"It's a tested tank, and because they're being tuned up and made ready for fighting, they will definitely be useful for the Ukrainians," she said.

