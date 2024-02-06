By Emese Bartha

The Dutch State Treasury Agency issued 6 billion euros ($6.45 billion) in a new 10-year, July 2034-dated government bond, or DSL, on Tuesday, it said.

Total bids for the new bond amounted to EUR28.59 billion, while the allotment was at the upper end of the DSTA's EUR4 billion-EUR6 billion issue target, the DSTA said.

The cut-off spread for the bond was 33.5 basis points above the German 2.20% February 2034 Bund.

The total share allocated to real money investors is 68.68%, while 31.32% was allocated to others, it said.

