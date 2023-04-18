By Emese Bartha

The Dutch State Treasury Agency sold 1.945 billion euros ($2.13 billion) in a January 2052-dated government bond, or DSL, at an auction Tuesday, it said.

The following are details of the auction, with amounts in euro. Figures in brackets are from the previous auction held on March 28.

Issue 0% Jan. 15, 2052 DSL Amount on offer 1 bln-2 bln Bids accepted 1.945 bln Average yield 2.677% (2.501%) Average price 46.80 (49.10) Settlement date April 20, 2023

