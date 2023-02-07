Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Netherlands Sells EUR5.995 Billion in New July 2033 DSL

02/07/2023 | 07:24am EST
By Emese Bartha


The Netherlands issued 5.995 billion euros ($6.43 billion) in a new 2.50% July 2033-dated government bond, or DSL, on Tuesday, at the upper end of the EUR4 billion-EUR6 billion issue target, the Dutch State Treasury Agency said.

Total bids for the new 10-year bond amounted to EUR20.620 billion, the DSTA said. The final book size is slightly smaller than the close to EUR22 billion demand indicated in an earlier stage of the bookbuilding.

The cut-off spread on the new DSL was set 33.5 basis points above the yield of the 2.30% February 2033 Bund which was the pricing reference for the issue, the DSTA said.


Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 0724ET

