By Emese Bartha

The Dutch State Treasury Agency set the initial spread guidance on the new 2.50% July 2034 government bond, or DSL, at 33.0-36.0 basis points above the 2.20% February 2034 German Bund, the DSTA said Monday.

The DSTA will launch the new 10-year DSL on Tuesday, targeting to issue between 4 billion euros and 6 billion euros ($4.32 billion to $6.47 billion) via Dutch Direct Auction, where the DSTA acts as the sole bookrunner.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-24 0937ET