Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Netherlands will ban flights carrying
passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday as Britain
detected a new coronavirus strain.
A travel ban will remain in place until Jan. 1, the
government said in a statement early Sunday, adding that it is
monitoring developments and is considering additional measures
regarding other modes of transport.
Netherlands added that in early December, sampling of a case
in the country had revealed the same virus strain as that found
in the UK.
In measures to control the spread of virus, government
issued a "do not travel" advisory, unless it is absolutely
essential.
The ban came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and
scientists announced on Saturday that the new strain of
coronavirus identified in the country is up to 70% more
infectious.
Johnson also said London and southeast England, which are
currently in the highest level of a three-tier system of rules,
would now be placed in a new Tier 4 level.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael
Perry)