AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands will deploy around another 120 soldiers and three Chinook transport helicopters to the ongoing NATO alliance mission in Iraq, the Dutch government said on Friday.

The deployment is in addition to the infantry unit of around 145 soldiers the Netherlands said in July they would send to Iraq from Jan. 1, 2024.

NATO says its non-combat mission in Iraq is aimed at strengthening Iraqi security institutions and forces so they can prevent the return of ISIS, fight terrorism and stabilise the country.

The new Dutch unit will primarily be used to supply food and equipment to troops and for transport of military staff and equipment.

