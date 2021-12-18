Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Netherlands goes into strict lockdown for Christmas

12/18/2021 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

European countries have been tightening restrictions in a bid to contain the Omicron variant, but now, the Netherlands is going even further.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a strict lockdown Saturday that will cover the Christmas and New Year holidays.

"The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant. Omicron is spreading even faster than we feared and so we must act now to prevent as much of the worst as possible."

The lockdown starts Sunday, closing all non-essential shops and services such as restaurants and museums, until mid-January. Schools will be shut until at least January 9th.

In addition, the government is recommending that households receive no more than two visitors.

Upon hearing the announcement, the Dutch flocked to stores to fit in some last-minute shopping before the lockdown takes effect. This tourist visiting Nijmegen said, "It's important to be careful all together. If a lockdown is needed to do so, fine for me."

The strict new measures follow a nighttime lockdown imposed late last month. That resulted in a drop in infections from record levels. But since the Omicron variant was first found in the Netherlands three weeks ago, cases have surged.

More than 85% of Dutch adults are vaccinated. But fewer than 9% of adults have had a booster shot. That's one of the lowest levels in Europe.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pUK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson
RE
05:34pU.S. senator gets vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions, in deal over envoy approvals
RE
05:21pNetherlands goes into strict lockdown for Christmas
RE
05:08pAdele and Ed Sheeran lead nominees for BRIT Awards
RE
05:03pGermany to impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from Monday
RE
04:36pCitations over U.S. vaccine mandate could begin in early January
RE
04:27pReaction to report that UK Brexit minister Frost has quit
RE
02:54pFrance to support ski resorts hit by British tourists ban
RE
02:53pUK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson
RE
02:46pHong Kong candidates run in "patriots"-only legislative election
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Turkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
2NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
3Omicron coronavirus cases surge in UK, scientists see bigger wave
4Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply on Saturd..
5China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030

HOT NEWS