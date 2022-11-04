Netherlands to supply Ukraine with tanks and other weapons
11/04/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with tanks and other heavy military equipment with a total worth of 120 million euros ($119 million), the Dutch defence ministry said on Friday.
The Netherlands said it would spend 45 million euros on T-72 tanks, as it cooperates with the United States and the Czech Republic on a shipment of 90 modernised Czech tanks.
($1 = 1.0107 euros)
