Network Data Systems Prioritizes Information Security and Data Privacy Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Recertification and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certification

Network Data Systems (NDS) received their 3-year recertification of ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and also earned ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification. NDS has aggressively pursued the industry's most stringent security requirements and continues to lead its industry using robust data security controls conforming to internationally recognized standards.

These certifications mean NDS's channel partners and clients can expect systematic and ongoing management of information security and privacy risks that can affect confidentiality, integrity, and corporate and personal information availability. Implemented controls include security-by-design product development, data encryption, vulnerability management, business continuity, and disaster recovery plans, and much more.

NDS commits to protect channel partner and client:

Confidentiality - Only authorized persons have the right to access information.

Integrity - Only the authorized persons can change the information.

Availability - The information must be accessible to authorized persons whenever it is needed.

NDS's Information Security Management System and Privacy Information Management System, per the requirements of ISO standards ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019, preserve privacy, confidentiality, integrity, and availability of NDS’s cloud-based, proprietary software, network, professional, managed, and cloud services provided to clients and channel partners.

The ISMS/PIMS framework serves as the mechanism to identify appropriately, select, maintain, and improve information security and privacy assets and controls critical to NDS's channel partners and clients. ISMS/PIMS is managed from NDS's headquarters and a distributed workforce and is supplemented by production data centers.

NDS's Director of Security Scott Frum said, "Our channel partners and clients are increasingly concerned about their data privacy as it relates to regulations. NDS's commitment to privacy supports our channel partners and clients at the highest level, which has become increasingly important due to global threats and the rapidly changing IT environment in the COVID-19 era."

Mr. Frum is responsible for governing the implementation and oversight of all ISO controls. To request a copy of the certifications or for questions regarding NDS's certification, please contact him at sfrum@network-data.com.

About NDS

Network Data Systems (NDS) is the IT industry's best-kept secret. A world-class specialist in providing IT infrastructure services, including professional, managed, and UCaaS capabilities. Headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, IL, channel partners trust NDS to help them serve some of the nation's largest and most complex corporations and government agencies.

