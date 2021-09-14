Network Wireless Solutions (NWS) Appoints Michael Millegan to Board of Directors

The communications industry veteran brings years of experience to NWS

Network Wireless Solutions, LLC (“NWS”), a rapidly growing solutions and logistics provider to carriers and telecommunications contractors, announced today the appointment of Michael Millegan to its board. NWS is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC (“Grain”), a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector.

Mr. Millegan is a seasoned technology executive with several years of experience leading company strategy, including sales, marketing, supply chain operations, cell site build-out, and engineering. Currently, Mr. Millegan serves as an independent board director for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS), Core Site Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR), and Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT). Previously, Mr. Millegan held executive leadership and management positions within Verizon as President of Verizon Global Wholesale, where he was responsible for US$11 billion in sales revenue, 13,000 employees and US$1 billion in annual capital spending.

“We are thrilled to appoint a seasoned industry professional of Mr. Millegan’s caliber,” said NWS President John Hamilton. “Having recently partnered with Grain Management, and with Mr. Millegan joining to lend his deep, results-oriented industry expertise, NWS is in a prime position to maximize our market opportunity.”

“Mr. Millegan’s stellar career in the wireless space speaks for itself,” said David Grain, founder and CEO of Grain. “Michael’s expertise and successes in the industry are well established, and I am confident his leadership and strategic abilities will be a vital ingredient for NWS’s growth.”

About NWS

Since 2012, NWS has provided a wide array of mission-critical services to the wireless telecommunications industry. The company has established itself as a critical partner to carriers, project managers, and general contractors through its expertise, quality of service, and ability to develop and deliver custom cabling solutions and equipment exactly when needed. By combining extensive industry knowledge, a disciplined focus on customer service, and high-quality materials, NWS is a proven partner to keeping cell sites running smoothly.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, and cell towers. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

