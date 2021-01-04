Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Networked Insurance Agents Rebrands to AmWINS Access – Admitted Placement Services

01/04/2021 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AmWINS Group, Inc. (“AmWINS”), a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the rebranding of subsidiary Networked Insurance Agents (“Networked”) to AmWINS Access – Admitted Placement Services, effective January 1, 2021.

Networked joined AmWINS in 2017 as a leading insurance aggregator, cluster, and marketing network writing admitted business for more than 1,300 retailers in all 50 states. AmWINS Access is a nationwide binding platform for small property and casualty business comprising three segments: E&S Small Commercial, Personal Lines, and Admitted Placement Services.

“The culture that Networked Insurance Agents has instilled over the past 28 years remains intact, and building partnerships that result in meaningful, lasting relationships is still at our core,” said Larry Oslie, Chief Operating Officer of Admitted Placement Services. “With further integration into AmWINS Access, we can provide our retail agency partners with a one-stop shop for admitted and E&S capabilities.” The move reflects AmWINS’ rich legacy of being built as one team supporting clients, markets, and spheres of interest on every continent through a global platform of network partnerships and local expertise.

“Great progress has been made since joining the AmWINS family three years ago, as Networked Insurance Agents steadily expanded their membership footprint while enabling members to realize their full potential,” said Tony Gresham, President of AmWINS Access. “AmWINS Access – Admitted Placement Services will continue offering independent agents and brokers innovative solutions now paired with the expertise and market access of the largest P&C wholesaler in the United States.”

About AmWINS Group, Inc.

AmWINS Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 115 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $20 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:18aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Peugeot shareholders vote on merger
AQ
06:18aPROJPRZEM MAKRUM S A : The year 2020 on the chart of the PJP Makrum
PU
06:17aAEW UK REIT PLC : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
06:16aMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : The sale of a 30 percent stake in the Husum pulp mill to Norra Skog has been completed
AQ
06:16aREDX PHARMA : New Trinity Delta Research Report Published
PU
06:14aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - New Year Brings New CEO for Magna
PU
06:14aERAMET : wishes you a Happy New Year 2021!
PU
06:14aGET A GLIMPSE OF TRIBHANGA : Tedhi Medhi Crazy, A Dysfunctional Intergenerational Family Drama On Netflix
PU
06:14aASML : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
06:14aPEUGEOT : Shareholders Approve Merger With Fiat Chrysler
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : MGM seeks to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain - WSJ
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
4Aviation reinsurance rates rise by up to 250% - report
5XPENG INC. : XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ