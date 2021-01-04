Networked Insurance Agents Rebrands to AmWINS Access – Admitted Placement Services

AmWINS Group, Inc. (“AmWINS”), a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the rebranding of subsidiary Networked Insurance Agents (“Networked”) to AmWINS Access – Admitted Placement Services, effective January 1, 2021.

Networked joined AmWINS in 2017 as a leading insurance aggregator, cluster, and marketing network writing admitted business for more than 1,300 retailers in all 50 states. AmWINS Access is a nationwide binding platform for small property and casualty business comprising three segments: E&S Small Commercial, Personal Lines, and Admitted Placement Services.

“The culture that Networked Insurance Agents has instilled over the past 28 years remains intact, and building partnerships that result in meaningful, lasting relationships is still at our core,” said Larry Oslie, Chief Operating Officer of Admitted Placement Services. “With further integration into AmWINS Access, we can provide our retail agency partners with a one-stop shop for admitted and E&S capabilities.” The move reflects AmWINS’ rich legacy of being built as one team supporting clients, markets, and spheres of interest on every continent through a global platform of network partnerships and local expertise.

“Great progress has been made since joining the AmWINS family three years ago, as Networked Insurance Agents steadily expanded their membership footprint while enabling members to realize their full potential,” said Tony Gresham, President of AmWINS Access. “AmWINS Access – Admitted Placement Services will continue offering independent agents and brokers innovative solutions now paired with the expertise and market access of the largest P&C wholesaler in the United States.”

About AmWINS Group, Inc.

AmWINS Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 115 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $20 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

