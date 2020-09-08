Log in
NeuVector Announces Availability of its OpenShift-Integrated Container Security Platform on Red Hat Marketplace

09/08/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced that its Kubernetes-native, Red Hat OpenShift-integrated container security platform is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments – public and private cloud, and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds. Red Hat OpenShift users can begin a free trial of NeuVector here: marketplace.redhat.com/en-us/products/neuvector-operator

NeuVector offers Red Hat OpenShift-integrated container security platform delivering build-to-production vulnerability monitoring, attack mitigation, and compliance enforcement. The comprehensive platform provides continuous threat management along with features for automated CI/CD pipeline security and security at run-time. NeuVector utilizes behavioral learning and Security-as-Code policies to automate Red Hat OpenShift and container security from development to production. The enterprise-proven firewall technology delivers a constant risk profile to help block zero-day attacks, and leverages defense-in-depth to further protect infrastructure from threats both known and unknown. NeuVector also recently demonstrated its implementation of key security benchmarks for the Red Hat OpenShift platform, providing important security auditing checks for Red Hat OpenShift deployments.

“We’re excited to make the NeuVector platform readily available to enterprises via the Red Hat Marketplace,” said Glen Kosaka, VP, Product Management, NeuVector. “Businesses utilizing Red Hat OpenShift now have an even easier path to leveraging NeuVector. Doing so empowers their DevOps and security teams to secureRed Hat OpenShift environments with fully automated end-to-end vulnerability protections across all stages of development and production.”

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. “With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like NeuVector that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

“Through Red Hat Marketplace, we’re expanding our ecosystem together with partners like NeuVector and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world,” said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. “Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We’re excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience.”

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premises or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, delivers uncompromising end-to-end security for modern container infrastructures. NeuVector offers a cloud-native Kubernetes security platform with end-to-end vulnerability management, automated CI/CD pipeline security, and complete run-time security – including the industry’s only container firewall to block zero-day attacks and other threats. NeuVector customers include global leaders in financial services, healthcare, transportation, government and other industries. For customers in highly regulated industries, NeuVector simplifies compliance for PCI, GDPR, HIPAA, and other stringent data security mandates. NeuVector integrates with leading cloud platforms, CI/CD tools, and monitoring tools. Founded by industry veterans from Fortinet, VMware, and Trend Micro, NeuVector has developed patented behavioral learning for container security.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

NeuVector Contact:
Kyle Peterson
kyle@clementpeterson.com

