NeuVector Wins Cyber Security Global Excellence Award as a Top Container Security Solution

03/08/2021
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced The Globee® Awards, organizers of the annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, have named NeuVector a winner in the Container Security Solution category. Winners are chosen for delivering advanced and ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that set the bar across their area of enterprise security.

NeuVector continues to expand its uniquely comprehensive and enterprise-proven container security platform built to protect applications from the CI/CD pipeline through production. The end-to-end solution is the only Kubernetes-native security platform capable of delivering complete container security. Vulnerability management and visibility provides a continuous risk profile to known threats, and NeuVector’s patented deep packet inspection and data loss prevention technology even protect against otherwise-unknown threats. Behavioral learning and Security as Code automation further improve not just the security capabilities of NeuVector, but also the workflow efficiency for DevOps and DevSecOps teams leveraging the platform.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our container security solution which enables enterprise customers to simplify Kubernetes security and maintain business agility,” said Glen Kosaka, VP, Product Management, NeuVector. “As organizations increasingly pivot to containerized architectures to accelerate the speed at which they develop, ship, and run their applications, ensuring security from pipeline to production – while also ensuring compliance with data security regulations like PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR – is absolutely critical. As headlines (and the recent 2021 Container Security Survey) continue to show, the cost of rushing into containers and microservices without the proper security strategy and processes can be extraordinarily high.”

To receive a complimentary assessment of your container security, visit: https://go.neuvector.com/compliance-health-check

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in full lifecycle container security, empowers global organizations to fully secure their container infrastructures without compromising business velocity. For security, DevOps, and infrastructure teams, the NeuVector continuous container security and compliance platform simplifies data protection from pipeline to production, enforces compliance, and provides unparalleled visibility and automated controls to combat known and unknown threats. To learn more about NeuVector, visit NeuVector.com.


Contact
Kyle Peterson
kyle@clementpeterson.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
