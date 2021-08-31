Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Neuberger Berman : Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

08/31/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE: NBXG) (the "Fund") has announced a distribution declaration of $0.10 per share of common stock. The distribution announced today is payable on September 30, 2021, has a record date of September 15, 2021 and has an ex-date of September 14, 2021.

Under its level distribution policy, the Fund anticipates that it will make regular monthly distributions, subject to market conditions, of $0.10 per share of common stock, unless further action is taken to determine another amount. The Fund's ability to maintain its current distribution rate will depend on a number of factors, including the amount and stability of income received from its investments, availability of capital gains, and the level of other Fund fees and expenses. There is no assurance that the Fund will always be able to pay a distribution of any particular amount or that a distribution will consist of only net investment income.

Due to an effort to maintain a stable distribution amount, the distribution announced today, as well as future distributions, may consist of net investment income, net realized capital gains and return of capital. In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice would be provided for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice would be for informational purposes and not for tax reporting purposes, and would disclose, among other things, estimated portions of the distribution, if any, consisting of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of the year.

About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,300 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $433 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC
1290 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10104
Tel. 212.476.9000

Contact:     
Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC                                                
Investor Information
(877) 461-1899

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuberger-berman-next-generation-connectivity-fund-announces-monthly-distribution-301366344.html

SOURCE Neuberger Berman


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:45pSMARTRENT : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Change in Shell Company Status, Financial Stat (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:45pSEQLL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pVAALCO ENERGY : Announces Etame Co-Venturers Approve FSO Agreements
AQ
04:44pVERITAS PHARMA : IIROC Trade Resumption - VRT
AQ
04:43pRIVERNORTH/DOUBLELINE STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY FUND, INC. : Announces Results of Shareholder Vote
BU
04:42pCHINA GREEN AGRICULTURE : Name of each exchange on which registered (Form 8-K)
PU
04:42pRETAIL VALUE : Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 8-K)
PU
04:42pFLOOR & DECOR : Announces Appointment of New Director (Form 8-K)
PU
04:42pNYXOAH ISSUES FIRST HALF 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS 31 AUGUST 2021 REGULATED INFORMATION REGULATED INFORMATION NYXOAH ISSUES FIRST HALF 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, BELGIUM &NDASH; AUGUST 31, 2021, 10 : 30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of
PU
04:42pRISE EDUCATION CAYMAN : Announces Management Change (Form 6-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"