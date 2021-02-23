NeurOptics : Launches Virtual Pupillometry Education Platform

Symposiums will demonstrate clinical utility and introduce practitioners to pupillometry and NPi as a valuable measurement in managing patients at risk of brain injury

NeurOptics, the leader in the science of pupillometry, has launched its Pupillometry Education Symposiums platform, which includes a series of both product and clinical-focused presentations that demonstrate the essential role pupillometry and the Neurological Pupil index™ (NPi®) play in the assessment and screening of patients at risk of neurological injury.

The symposiums are uniquely geared toward physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, and biomedical engineering professionals who support and utilize pupillometry to care for critically ill patients throughout the hospital. Sessions will be led by experienced critical care nurses and nurse practitioners and will feature the latest peer-reviewed pupillometry research studies and evidence-based guidelines. Clinical-focused programs have been approved by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) for Continuing Education Recognition Points (CERPs).* They will focus on pupillometry and NPi for COVID-19 and medical-surgical patients, neuro patients, cardiac patients, and emergency department patients with altered mental status.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact clinicians’ ability to attend in-person programs, we are pleased to offer our Pupillometry Education Symposium platform to provide additional options for training and education that demonstrates the clinical utility of the pupillometer and the NPi scale for monitoring patients with brain injury,” said William Worthen, President and CEO at NeurOptics. “We are proud to offer high-level programs with critical care experts, in-person, live, or on-demand, to provide clinicians and staff with the information and tools needed to implement an effective pupillometry program in their hospital.”

Automated infrared pupillometry is an objective assessment of the pupillary light reflex that is measured using NeurOptics’ NPi®-200 Pupillometer. The NPi-200 Pupillometer provides an accurate, reliable, and objective measurement of pupil size and reactivity and calculates the Neurological Pupil index (NPi). NPi values range from 0 to 4.9, with scores under 3 considered abnormal. The NeurOptics NPi-200 Pupillometer eliminates the variability and subjectivity inherent in manual pupillary evaluation, providing more accurate, reliable, and objective pupil size and reactivity measurement for this vital component of neurological examinations in patients with the potential for brain injury across a broad spectrum of diagnoses including traumatic brain injury, stroke, patients at risk of secondary neurological injury, altered mental status or patients who have suffered cardiac arrest.

The virtual educational sessions will be offered across a variety of dates and times to accommodate clinicians located around the world. Registration is now open for programs in February and March. If unable to attend the scheduled sessions, NeurOptics will work with clinical educators and managers to develop a comprehensive staff education plan according to institutional requirements. For more information, visit https://neuroptics.com/symposiums-upcoming-online/.

About NeurOptics

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., NeurOptics is the leader in the science of pupillometry. Driven by a passion to help clinicians improve patient outcomes, NeurOptics develops and markets innovative technology for use in critical care medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, emergency medicine, and research. The NeurOptics NPi-200 Pupillometer has been included in more than 50 clinical studies, adopted in over 470 trauma and stroke centers in the United States, and is represented in more than 26 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.NeurOptics.com. Follow NeurOptics on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter @NeurOpticsInc.

* Each Clinical program has been approved by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) for 1 CERP, Synergy CERP Category A, File Numbers 23503, 23510, 23513 and 23514. Approval refers to recognition of continuing education only and does not imply AACN approval or endorsement of the content of this educational activity, or the products mentioned.

