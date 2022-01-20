Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

01/20/2022 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced today that it plans to issue its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results before the opening of the market on January 27, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on January 27, 2022 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.

The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing 844-787-0799 and using the confirmation code 4266103. Internationally, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 661-378-9630 and using the same confirmation code. The earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements will be accessible from the Company's website at www.NeuroMetrix.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call by dialing 855-859-2056, domestically and 404-537-3406, internationally. The confirmation code to access the replay is 4266103. The replay will be available for one week after the conference call.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of pain and neurological disorders. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of entrapment neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for treatment of lower extremity chronic pain. For more information, visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.


Latest news "Companies"
12:17pTravel stocks lead European shares higher as airlines soar
RE
12:17pAvcon Industries, Inc. ISR Solutions Receives FAA Approval for King Air Wing-Mounted Hard Points and SAT COM Radome
PR
12:17pPURA Farmersville Hemp Partnership Income Potential Enhanced By ALKM Progress
GL
12:17pPURA Farmersville Hemp Partnership Income Potential Enhanced By ALKM Progress
GL
12:16pPlanes, ships head for devastated Tonga as aid operation ramps up
RE
12:16pGL Announces Simulation of Location Based Services in Mobile Networks
GL
12:16pGL Announces Simulation of Location Based Services in Mobile Networks
GL
12:16pSave A Lot Expands Retail Partnership Throughout Orlando Metropolitan Area as Company Converts Corporate Stores to New Ownership
BU
12:16pToronto Stocks Rise; WELL Health Gains on Expectation of Stronger 4Q
DJ
12:15pBRITAIN BRACES FOR BIG RISE IN FUEL POVERTY : Kemp
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
3Wall Street rallies as bond sell-off pauses, oil gains
4Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling
5PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS